Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

APPEAL: Peter Hasrouny was jailed last year for holding up the Currumbin Creek Tavern in 2009. He has launched an appeal against his conviction.

A MAN convicted of holding up a Queensland pub with a fake gun has appealed his conviction.

Kunghur man Peter James Hasrouny forced his way into Currumbin Creek Tavern after 2am on October 25, 2009.

Clad in a mask and armed with the fake weapon, he tied up two staffers with duct tape and cable ties and stole more than $55,000 in cash.

Last year, a jury convicted him of armed robbery with actual violence, entering premises with intent and two counts of deprivation of liberty.

He was sentenced to five years’ jail, suspended after two years.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old appealed his conviction in Brisbane’s Court of Appeal, claiming the verdict was unreasonable.

Defence barrister Michael Copely disputed the prosecution’s reliance on DNA evidence, saying there were inconsistencies.

Mr Copely also questioned evidence given by a witness about Hasrouny’s voice, saying it did not match previous descriptions to the police.

But Crown prosecutor Dzenita Balic said the DNA evidence used by the prosecution “consistently” showed the path and actions taken by Hasrouny and were not enough to conclude the jury’s verdict was unreasonable.

Chief Justice Catherine Holmes and Justices Philip Morrison and Elizabeth Wilson reserved their decision.

– NewsRegional