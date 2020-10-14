Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Tweed man on the NSW Child Safety Register failed to report his grandchildren staying at his address.
A Tweed man on the NSW Child Safety Register failed to report his grandchildren staying at his address.
News

Convicted sex offender found with children at address

Jessica Lamb
14th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 79-YEAR-old convicted child sex offender has been sentenced after failing to tell police there were children living at his address.

The Bilambil Heights man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with reporting obligations in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The man convicted of five offences relating to the indecent assault of a person under 16 in 2013.

Police were alerted to the fact the man’s three grandchildren aged 11, six and four were living at the residence on August 21.

While questioning the man on September 3, he told officers his son’s family had come to stay with him and his wife for the past week after being unable to find other accommodation.

Defence solicitor Tenika Vakauta said it was not an offence for the man to have the grandchildren live with him, it was an offence to not report it to the police within 24 hours.

She said it was an oversight on her client’s behalf instead of intentionally not complying with his obligations under the Child Protection Register.

Police found the man had also not reported his access to the internet and social media accounts through his phone.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy noted the man’s 12-year gap in offending and the fact it was his first breach of failing to comply with reporting in that time during sentencing.

The man was convicted and received a two year Community Correction Order.

  • If this reporting has raised any issues for you, call the 24-hour National Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Counselling Service on 1800 555 677.
child sexual assault twdcourt twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nicole Kidman to make it snow on Ballina streets

        Premium Content Nicole Kidman to make it snow on Ballina streets

        News EVEN residents’ access would be restricted as Nine Perfect Strangers plans to film a snow scene.

        • 14th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
        Shark alert continues as second whale carcass washes up

        Premium Content Shark alert continues as second whale carcass washes up

        News A second dead whale has washed up on a Tweed beach

        Accused may have deliberately repressed ‘horrific’ event

        Premium Content Accused may have deliberately repressed ‘horrific’ event

        Crime A MAN charged with fatally stabbing his estranged partner has no memory of the...

        ‘I will not stand by and wait for somebody to be hurt’

        Premium Content ‘I will not stand by and wait for somebody to be hurt’

        News Ballina MP Tamara Smith says only locals and Aboriginal people should be allowed to...