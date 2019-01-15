Menu
Anthony Sampieri is due to face nearly 90 more charges. Picture: Hollie Adams
Crime

Alleged dance school attacker facing 90 more charges

15th Jan 2019 6:42 AM
THE convicted rapist accused of sexually assaulting and choking a seven-year-old girl in a dance studio toilet is due to face nearly 90 more charges relating to threatening phone calls he allegedly made in the weeks before the attack.

Anthony Sampieri, 55, was on parole for rape when he allegedly made a series of harassing phone calls prompting a businesswoman to complain to police on October 25.

 

An officer, who has since been stood down, interviewed Sampieri but did not notify parole authorities that he had potentially breached his parole.

Police will allege that on November 15 he allegedly raped the girl in Kogarah before the attack was stopped by two men, who Sampieri allegedly slashed.

He will face Sutherland Local Court today where 87 counts of using a carriage service to menace will be laid.

