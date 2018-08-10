Convicted murderer Bevan Meninga back in jail

Bevan Meninga and the front page of the Sunshine Coast Daily at the time of his previous conviction in the 90s.

CONVICTED murderer Bevan Errol Meninga is back behind bars after being charged with allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

Meninga, wearing watchhouse greens, appeared briefly on Thursday in Ipswich Magistrates Court after being charged on March 9, 2016.

Three people were in court supporting Meninga during his brief court appearance.

Sergeant Rose Molinaro told the court Meninga allegedly stole a mobile phone from a woman on March 7, 2016 outside Trade Secret in Brisbane St, West Ipswich.

She told the court Meninga, 45, was currently on parole after serving a lengthy stint behind bars for murder.

"The victim in this case is Meninga's neighbour who he has known for more than a year," she said.

"It is alleged he followed her Trade Secret in West Ipswich where he observed her in the car park on her mobile phone.

"It is alleged Meninga walked up to the victim's car, leant inside, grabbed the mobile before getting into his car and driving off."

One of Bevan Meninga's supporters outside the court

Sergeant Molinaro told the court Meninga declined to be interviewed following his arrest.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin told the court Meninga would be defending the charges which he claimed were a complete fabrication.

He said he had been advised the victim was in the process of withdrawing her complaint but could not confirm to the court that was the case.

"He is a father of six and has been a model parolee," he said.

"He went and saw police on his own volition when he learnt about the complaint against him.

"His neighbour has made some false allegations against him in the past because she wants to see him back in jail."

Magistrate Deborah Vasta adjourned the matter until she could be satisfied the victim was withdrawing the complaint of her own free will and had not been pressured into doing so.

She adjourned the matter until March 17 when an application for bail will be made.

Meninga was remanded into custody and will appear via videolink at next week's hearing.

Meninga spent more than two decades behind bars after being found guilty of the rape and 1991 murder of teenager Cheree Richardson.

Her body was found at Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast.

Meninga was released on parole in May 2014 under strict conditions which included he not commit any criminal offences and live at an approved address in Ipswich.

Meninga looks vastly different from his only known media picture taken at the time of his arrest during the 90s.

He now has a greying, receding hairline and is sporting a shaved head and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Bevan Meninga is the brother of rugby league legend, former Queensland State of Origin coach and current Australian coach, Mal Meninga.