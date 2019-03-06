Convicted Sydney killer complained of getting fat, sluggish

John Raymond Holschier has been complaining he is feeling sluggish and getting fat while undergoing treatment.

A CONVICTED killer whose anger management is being paid for by the National Disability Insurance Scheme has been complaining about getting fat and feeling sluggish, a court heard on Tuesday.

The taxpayer-funded eff­orts to keep John Raymond Holschier, 51, on an even keel were revealed as the State of NSW fought to keep him subjected to an Extended Supervision Order following his release from prison.

These are reserved for high risk offenders who are now back in the community.

Holschier is currently subject to an Extended Supervision Order. Picture: Monique Harmer

The Supreme Court heard that during Holschier's visits to a psychologist and in visits at home from a Blacktown Mental health team, his moods fluctuated from "good, the best ever" to "slightly flat and frustrated" and "started smoking again, was feeling sluggish and tired from weight gain".

Holschier, who was jailed for life for the 1989 murder of his partner and leaving their baby daughter brain damaged after bashing her with brick, has been subject to an ESO since his 2014 release from jail.

Under truth in sentencing laws, his jail term was ­reduced to 25 years with 17 years non-parole during which he claimed to have conceived two children behind bars with his second wife.

He was "progressing well" with the funding support from the NDIS which began in December, the court was told.

But medical experts could not agree on whether the community would be safe if the ESO was not continued after hearing Holschier had recently gone three days without taking his antipsychotic medication because it gave him "heartburn".

He was jailed for the 1989 murder of his partner and leaving their baby daughter brain damaged after bashing her with a brick. Picture: Jenny Evans

In April last year, he had become ­"extremely volatile" after just 12 hours off the medication.

"He has a chronic mental illness," one of two court-­appointed forensic psychiatrists, Dr Adam Martin, said.

Barrister Sian McGee for the State of NSW said Holsch­ier, who has breached his ESO five times and threatened to slit his mother's throat while on parole, posed an "unacceptable risk" to the community.

Holschier's counsel, Madeleine Avenell, said that behaviour moderated with age and at 51, the violence Holschier had displayed over the past couple of years did "not equate" to when he was younger.

Justice Stephen Campbell reserved his decision.