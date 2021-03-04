Convicted drug dealer mum in hot water again

The mother-of-two has been convicted for drug possession.

A mother-of-two who was recently convicted for drug dealing found herself in hot water again after police discovered meth in her car.

Amy Joyce Simmonds, aged 30, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week where she pleaded guilty to possessing the prohibited drug.

The court heard that Simmonds was pulled over and spoken to by police in February when they found a small amount of the drug in her possession.

Simmonds said the drugs - which weighed about 0.5g - were for her own personal use.

The defence told the court that Simmonds was on Newstart but had plans to get her "confidence back" by finding work and saving up for a car.

They asked the magistrate to consider handing her a fine.

At the time of the offence however she was serving an Intensive Corrections Order, which is an alternative to jail, for a previous drug dealing conviction.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers said this was a "major concern."

"It raises concerns about ongoing offending," he said.

Simmonds was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month Community Corrections Order.

As part of this, she is being supervised by Community Corrections and must abide by the conditions that she does not commit any further offences, and must come back to court if called upon.