Convicted armed robber told to sort his life out by judge

A JUDGE has warned a convicted armed robber he needs to sort himself out before he “wastes” the rest of his life in jail.

Nash Steven Cobb, 32, earlier this year pleaded guilty to robbing a man while armed with an offensive weapon.

He appeared via video link on Monday in the Lismore District Court for sentencing.

Cobb had used a machete to rob a service station in South Murwillumbah in March 2019.

The incident, which took place at a service station on Tweed Valley Way in South Murwillumbah, involved the theft of money and cigarettes to the value of more than $5900, the court heard.

Cobb was convicted and sentenced to five years and nine months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of two years and three months.

During the sentencing, Judge Jeffery McLennan said Cobb, who the court heard had been sentenced earlier this year for a separate offence that occurred within 12 days of the South Murwillumbah robbery, needed to realise he’s at “a crossroads” in his life.

Judge McLennan ordered Cobb undergo an intense drug rehabilitation program while under the custody of corrective services.

“It has to be said that if Mr Cobb does not take advantage of what parole has to offer him when he’s finally released on this occasion, Mr Cobb may well find himself in a situation where he has basically spent the majority of his life in and out of jail serving longer and longer sentences until one day he turns around and finds himself an old man who’s wasted his life,” Judge McLennan said.