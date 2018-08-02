Conveying costs through the roof for new homebuyers

ATO SHIFT: In an effort to target dodgy developers, a new federal law means buyers of new properties would now have to ensure that the GST owed (on the property purchased) by the developer of the project, was paid to the ATO.

CONVEYANCING costs are about to become more expensive for those who decide to purchase a new home.

Under new federal laws, buyers of new properties would now have to ensure GST owed (on the property purchased) by the developer of the project, was paid to the Australian Taxation Office.

Instead of the ATO focussing on chasing developers who in the past completed developments, settled the sales of all their properties, disposed of all the profit then wound the company up without doing their final GST returns, the tax-collectors are now farming out their responsibility to the average home buyer.

The new legislation means effectively the GST or an estimate of the GST must be collected and accounted to the ATO on settlement on each sale.

However, it does not apply to existing properties.

Neilen's Conveyancing Northern Rivers director Taryn Marsden, said the laws were brought in to prevent development their property development businesses to get out of paying GST.

Ms Marsden said buyers need to be aware of the change which came into law since July 1, 2018

"If you are a purchaser and looking to buy a residential land , a unit/townhouse or a house and land package, you need to make sure that you are well informed by your legal representatives in respect of the new Residential Withholding Payments before you enter into contracts,” she said.

Real Estate Institute of NSW chief executive Tim McKibbin said he understand the ATO is aiming to stop dodgy developers.

But he said putting obligation on the buyer to withhold a proportion of the purchase price is not the answer.

"The evil they are trying to address is some developers will form a company, develop a block of units, sell them all to buyers then wind the company up and put into administration before they phoenix themselves to another area and start all over again,” he said.

"The company disappears with GST owing, so the ATO gets the purchaser at settlement to send them a cheque for that 10 per cent.”

Mr McKibbin stressed that buyers will not have to pay any more, but said its wrong that the conveyancing transaction is being used to do the ATO's job for them.

"The buyer will likely have to pay higher conveyancing fees as the transaction has just become a lot more complicated,” he said.