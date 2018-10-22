Controversy over sudden closure of Lismore pub

Rod and Kim Bradbury are the leaseholders and managers at The Gollan Hotel.

THE doors of one of Lismore's oldest pubs The Gollan Hotel have been closed today after claims the building owner locked the hotel managers out of the establishment.

The publicans managing the hotel claim the situation has come after a monetary disagreement.

The Northern Star has contacted the owners of the establishment but they have declined to comment.

"Lismore's newest home of live entertainment” sits on the corner of Keen and Woodlark Streets.

Co-lease holders Kim Bradbury and Rod Bradbury said they got to work this morning to discover they had been locked out with a sign reading 'Owner In Possession'.

"They (the building owners) wont let us in to get our stuff,” General Manager Ms Bradbruy said.

"All we want is to get in and get our gear.

"We have been liaising with our solicitor.

"We are sitting here waiting.”

Mr Bradbury claimed it comes after a disagreement between the parties over rent and money owed from renovations undertaken.

"There was an understanding before we took over that they were going to pay for the renovations that were done,” Mr Bradbury said.

Mr Bradbury said there is a dispute as to what is owed for rent and renovations.

"They are claiming that we're in default, but we're actually not.”

The pair said the renovations included the conversion of a smoking area to female toilets, which cost around $20,000.

But they said all up, costs sat at about $30,000.

The Gollan Hotel this year took out Hotel of the Year, Business of the Year at the chamber awards, and Hospitality Business of the Year.

"I'm so angry...but what's done is done,” Ms Bradbury said.

"We just want to take our stuff, go home and regroup.

"It's not just the two of us - we are concerned what will now happen with our staff.

"We have 14 staff, and we've got 60 bands booked for November. This will ripple to a lot of other people.”