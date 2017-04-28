22°
News

Controversial Telstra tower being built near Lismore

Hamish Broome
| 28th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
WORK on the Telstra mobile base station on Nimbin Rd at Koonorigan is underway despite community opposition.
WORK on the Telstra mobile base station on Nimbin Rd at Koonorigan is underway despite community opposition. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WORK has commenced on a controversial Telstra mobile phone tower on Nimbin Rd at Koonorigan despite a concerted effort against it.

More than 50 submissions were lodged against the location of the tower, including from Lismore City Council, which argued it would compromise visual amenity on Nimbin Rd, which is used regularly by tourists driving to Nimbin.

Resident Ellie Ryan, whose home is just 70m from the tower, is furious that Telstra are proceeding despite serious concerns being raised.

 

ANGER: Ellie Ryan and her daughter Lydia will live just 70m from the planned 30m high tower at 1555 Nimbin Rd, Koonorigan.
ANGER: Ellie Ryan and her daughter Lydia will live just 70m from the planned 30m high tower at 1555 Nimbin Rd, Koonorigan. Hamish Broome

The tower is at the bottom of a valley, at a Telstra exchange just north of the intersection of Koonorigan Rd and Nimbin Rd.

"Because of its positioning, down low in the valley it will not provide the coverage for which it is intended," Ms Ryan said.

"Telstra have told residents that the tower has to go on the proposed site because they are given this information from the Mobile Black Spot Program.

"(But) the co-ordinates on the Mobile Black Spot Program map for Koonorigan are at the top of the ridge, which would give far better coverage.

"There are at least 6 willing land owners that would place the tower on their properties in the area. These sites would give better coverage, as they are more elevated, and would not be located next to residences.

"Telstra have not considered any of these sites.

"The proposed site currently houses an existing Telstra exchange and the main reason for building it there is simply because it is a cheaper option," she said.

"This has been the case in several other locations in our area where Telstra have used existing exchange sites to save them money at the expensive of providing quality mobile phone service to the area."

In a statement, a Telstra spokeswoman said the Koonorigan tower would deliver mobile coverage to a large part of the area for the first time.

"Under the rules of the MBSP, we nominated sites for base stations in regional and remote locations to address locations in the Government's database of mobile black spots as reported by members of the public, local communities and councils and other interested parties.

"A number of factors influence the exact location of a mobile base station, including site acquisition, technical feasibility, State and Council approvals, whether there is existing local infrastructure that can be utilised and the MBSP's guidelines, which are set by the Federal Government.

"Once complete, the Koonorigan mobile base station on Nimbin Road will deliver 3G and 4G mobile coverage to a large part of Koonorigan for the first time.

"Another mobile base station nearby at Coffee Camp was recently activated and is also providing mobile coverage to parts of the northern Koonorigan area and a second mobile base station in Koonorigan has also been selected under Round Two of the MBSP.

"Combined, these mobile base stations will deliver important and extensive new coverage to homes, businesses and busy traffic routes in the region, allowing residents and visitors to call loved ones and clients as well as access fast mobile internet."

In its submission last year, Lismore City Council said "the visual impact of the structure will be significant" and "appeared contrary" to principles in the State Environmental Planning Policy (Infrastructure) 2007 "as the facility should be located and designed to respond appropriately to its rural landscape setting".

"The proposed site for the monopole structure and equipment structure does not allow proper regard for addressing or mitigating the clearly adverse impact the structure will have upon the rural setting, and the resulting negative visual experience for the high volume of rural road users (including international tourists) that use this section of road on a daily basis."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nimbin rd northern rivers telstra tower

Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

A BABYSITTER involved in a fatal crash on the Bruxner Highway which killed four-year-old Elle Underhill will face a committal hearing today.

  • News

  • 28th Apr 2017 8:36 AM

Controversial Telstra tower being built near Lismore

WORK on the Telstra mobile base station on Nimbin Rd at Koonorigan is underway despite community opposition.

Telstra won't budge on going ahead with controversial tower

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

DNA testing nabs alleged repeated thief

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase last night at Blacksoil.

Arrest regarding 2012 incident and two 2016 incidents

Local Partners

Towards Zero on Eltham Road

TARGETING hotspot for speed-related crashes.

Gollan Hotel: 'We've got a few decisions to make'

Gollan Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

“At the moment, we’re still looking very positive.”

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

There really is something for everyone this week

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

KHLOE Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit for posting a snap of herself on Instagram that wasn’t a selfie.

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

100 tickets to Norpa's latest show donated to flood victims

HAVING FUN: Student Alistair Moloney, 11, participates in the Circus Oz Workshop at Lismore City Hall.

Circus Oz and Norpa give locals something to smile about

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

There really is something for everyone this week

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year.

Free gig today at the Ballina RSL

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

UNDER CONTRACT

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Features include 3...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. Only 2 lots remaining! The...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!