Controversial natural health guru coming to North Coast

CHOCOLATEER: David Wolfe, the American authority on raw foods, natural health and longevity. PHOTO: Supplied

CONTROVERSIAL American speaker on health, nutrition and food, David 'Avocado' Wolfe, is coming back to Byron Bay.

Mr Wolfe will be appearing at Tumbi Gardens in the Byron Shire on March 19, 2017, for a permaculture workshop as part of his recently announced Australian tour.

The event offers an opportunity to "enjoy a garden walk, learn permaculture principles and chaos gardening techniques with permaculture experts David Wolfe and (local expert) Tania Lelani”.

Touted as "the rock star and Indiana Jones of the superfoods and longevity”, Mr Wolfe is a regular visitor to Australia and the Northern Rivers.

Mr Wolfe has more than eight million followers on Facebook alone, 88,000 followers on Twitter and 237,000 followers on Instagram.

He is the celebrity spokesperson for kitchen appliance the Nutribullet and for lifestyle website LongevityWarehouse.com.

He is also the co-founder of online health magazine TheBestDayEver.com and the founder and president of the non-profit The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, a charity with a mission to plant 18 billion fruit, nut, and medicinal trees.

Like many online celebrities, Mr Wolfe also has detractors, and many have criticised his beliefs.

American science blogger Scibabe has dedicated many of her posts to criticise David Avocado Wolfe.

"He promotes fake cancer cures, thinks gravity isn't ... a thing ... (sic) and will say and promote any dangerous 'natural' thing he can to make a profit at the expense of your health,” she posted on her Facebook page last December 24.

Mr Wolfe regularly posts information against fluoridation of drinking water and other health topics.