Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Work is under way on the North Lismore Plateau development.
Work is under way on the North Lismore Plateau development. Alison Paterson
News

Controversial Lismore development stopped after legal win

Rebecca Fist
by
15th May 2020 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL development planned for the North Lismore Plateau has been stopped in its tracks after a decade of agitation.

His protests may have fallen on deaf ears, but Bundjalung Elders Council chairman Mickey Ryan has emerged triumphant from a "David and Goliath" legal battle mounted in the Land and Environment Court.

The court ruled the developer had failed to submit a vital report in the development application, that the development consent issued for the 433-lot residential development was invalidly made, void and of no effect.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

On Thursday night, the news brought tears to Mr Ryan's eyes.

"Through the whole journey I have felt positive," he said.

"I've been singing out to the old people to protect and look after us.

"What's been saved is our history. If we have no history we have no future.

"What I do today, it's not for me, it's for our future generations."

He praised his legal advisor Al Oshlack who took the lead in the court case.

Mr Oshlack said he was honoured to be a part of the precedent case.

"Mickey won against all odds, and he never took one back step, like a goanna,"

"It's been a real honour."

More to come.

More Stories

lismore city council northern rivers development north lismore plateau
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

        premium_icon 'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

        News WITH two new cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, senior police and health officials have issued an urgent warning to the community.

        • 15th May 2020 2:00 PM
        Verdict in case of woman accused of stabbing teacher

        premium_icon Verdict in case of woman accused of stabbing teacher

        News Teacher was stabbed with a pair of scissors in the school grounds

        • 15th May 2020 2:00 PM
        Lismore club celebrating 65 years of racing pigeons

        premium_icon Lismore club celebrating 65 years of racing pigeons

        News Membership may be down but the club’s competitors still get a high from racing...

        • 15th May 2020 2:00 PM
        Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        premium_icon Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        News PAINTBALL Skirmish Ballina Byron has been closed for seven weeks.

        • 15th May 2020 2:00 PM