Controversial Lismore development stopped after legal win

Work is under way on the North Lismore Plateau development.

A CONTROVERSIAL development planned for the North Lismore Plateau has been stopped in its tracks after a decade of agitation.

His protests may have fallen on deaf ears, but Bundjalung Elders Council chairman Mickey Ryan has emerged triumphant from a "David and Goliath" legal battle mounted in the Land and Environment Court.

The court ruled the developer had failed to submit a vital report in the development application, that the development consent issued for the 433-lot residential development was invalidly made, void and of no effect.

On Thursday night, the news brought tears to Mr Ryan's eyes.

"Through the whole journey I have felt positive," he said.

"I've been singing out to the old people to protect and look after us.

"What's been saved is our history. If we have no history we have no future.

"What I do today, it's not for me, it's for our future generations."

He praised his legal advisor Al Oshlack who took the lead in the court case.

Mr Oshlack said he was honoured to be a part of the precedent case.

"Mickey won against all odds, and he never took one back step, like a goanna,"

"It's been a real honour."

