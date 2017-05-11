22°
News

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

Javier Encalada
| 11th May 2017 7:43 PM Updated: 7:54 PM
ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).
ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DOCUMENTARY film that has been banned in cinemas and caused public demonstrations and violence at a screening in Sydney tonight will be showing in Nimbin next week.

The Red Pill (2016) chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarising Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The Red Pill, rated M, is introduced to audiences as exploring "today's gender war" and asking the question "what is the future of gender equality?"

Among the issues the film touches on are male suicide rates, workplace fatalities, sexual assault, family court and custody issues.

The film is scheduled to be screened at the Nimbin Bush Theatre on Friday, May 19, at 7.30pm. Entry is $10.

The Red Pill

This is a controversial film that explores gender inequality from a unique perspective.

When feminist Cassie Jaye sets out to document the Men's Rights Movement, she begins to question her own beliefs.

DELICATE SUBJECT: American filmmaker Cassie Jaye documented her journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).
DELICATE SUBJECT: American filmmaker Cassie Jaye documented her journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Jaye had only heard about the Men's Rights Movement as being a misogynist hate-group aiming to turn back the clock on women's rights, but when she spends a year filming the leaders and followers within the movement, she learns the various ways men are disadvantaged and discriminated against.

The Red Pill is touted to challenge the audience to pull back the veil, question societal norms, and expose themselves to an alternate perspective on gender equality, power and privilege.

WARNING: ADULT THEMES AND STRONG LANGUAGE

Cassie Jaye has said her hope for this film is to educate audiences,

"My hope for this film is to educate audiences on the issues that face men and boys in our society today and analyse why the current gender discussion is not fully inclusive," she said.

"I don't have all of the answers, but I believe the first step in the right direction is asking the uncomfortable questions.

"I know this film may cause visceral reactions in some people, but I now believe that if you aim to understand, you will never be offended."

But offend it did.

Reactions

Earlier tonight, NSW Police had to intervene when demonstrators tried to stop the screening in Sydney, according to Triple J's Hack program.

Last month, the University of Sydney Student Union announced it had banned showing the film on union premises, ahead of a planned screening on May 4 organised by the three conservative student groups.

"The Red Pill is purported to be a film which highlights issues specific to men in our society," the USU said in a statement.

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).
ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

"The USU is obviously supportive of efforts to bring awareness to, and to combat, issues such as the higher suicide rate for men than women.

The USU said the film was "rooted in an ideology which ultimately dehumanises women, seeing them merely as sex objects who exist primarily to purposefully negatively impact the lives of men", saying it had the "capacity to intimidate and physically threaten women on campus".

"Most dangerously, the film features commentary from Men's Rights Activist Paul Elam, who has claimed that young women '[have] the equivalent of a 'I'm a stupid, conniving bitch - please rape me' neon sign glowing above their empty little narcissistic heads' and that if he were to serve on a jury in a case related to sexual assault, he would find a male defendant not guilty even in the face of contrary evidence," the USU said.

Dendy Cinemas also banned the film nation-wide.

According to News.com.au, a sold-out April 26 session at Dendy Newtown for The Red Pill, was cancelled, and a session scheduled for Dendy Canberra on May 17 won't go ahead.

The showings were organised by cinema crowdsourcing website FanForce.

Last November, Kino Palace Cinemas in Melbourne cancelled the Australian premiere of the film after a Change.org petition calling on the chain to ditch the "misogynistic propaganda film" attracted more than 2000 signatures.

"[At] the time of accepting the booking ... we were unaware of the content of the film. Although we are yet to see it, we have since become aware of the controversial nature of the documentary," Palace wrote in a letter to Men's Rights Melbourne.

News.com.au said last week that there have been a handful of screenings in Australia so far, including one in Brisbane which organisers said was held at a "secret" venue "to avoid the feminist establishment harassing staff".

The Nimbin Bush Theatre has confirmed it will be presenting the film "in the spirit of defying censorship."

"If you do not agree with an opinion does it mean that opinion can not be heard?

"We aim to support both our men and our women and the first step is an open and honest discussion," The Nimbin Bush Theatre said in a statement to the media when announcing the screening.

For details visit the Nimbin Bush Theatre's website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  documentary nimbin bush theatre northern rivers entertainment the red pill whatson

Police warning about huffing

Police warning about huffing

POLICE are working with parents, businesses and youth workers to tackle a dangerous trend emerging among Northern Rivers kids.

Traps set to catch two wild dogs roaming in park

A wild dog believed to be responsible for killing a number of wallabies in Arakwal National Park and Cape Byron State Conservation Area in 2016.

Professional wild dog trapper engaged to help remove the wild dogs

PHOTOS: Footage from CCTV shows flooding in Lismore bank

Damage to NAB's Lismore branch documented after the floodwaters receded.

Even the building's concrete slab sustained structural damage

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Accused of misogyny, it explores "today's gender war"

Local Partners

What does your town need? Let council know

RESIDENTS are encouraged to have their say so a robust picture can be developed of what's needed to support an active and healthy community in future years.

Funding for grassroot health initiatives

Funding is available to help community health initiatives.

Young people and carers the focus of a grant program

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Accused of misogyny, it explores "today's gender war"

For M. E. Baird, the music comes after the fall

ON STAGE: Bangalow musician M. E. Baird.

M. E. Baird is offering a gig at Tintenbar Hall

Favorite local band Tora is back with new music

FOUR: Electronic band Tora are Jo Loewenthal, Jai Piccone, Thorne Davis and Shaun Johnston.

Tora! Tora! Tora!

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

ACCUSED of misogyny and banned by cinemas, the doco explores "today's gender war", but Nimbin venue will show it "in the spirit of defying censorship"

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

Pete Evans’ version of the classic sausage sandwich - minus the bread - and made with lettuce cups.

Can you have a sausage sanga on bread? Pete Evans has a big new idea

For M. E. Baird, the music comes after the fall

ON STAGE: Bangalow musician M. E. Baird.

M. E. Baird is offering a gig at Tintenbar Hall

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Favorite local band Tora is back with new music

FOUR: Electronic band Tora are Jo Loewenthal, Jai Piccone, Thorne Davis and Shaun Johnston.

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

International and local music stars in our stages

TOURING: Allah-Las is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2008. The band consists of Matthew Correia, Spencer Dunham, Miles Michaud, and Pedrum Siadatian. The group released their third album, Calico Review, on September 2016. For Calico Review, Allah-Las experiment with new instrumentation adding violin, harpsichord, and Mellotron to their sound. At The Northern, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 9pm.

Blues, rock, electronica, folk and more in this week's gig guide

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

1100 new homes for coastal town one step closer

POPULAR: Byron Bay attracts 1.7 million visitors per year.

Plan allows for more flexibilty and greater choice in housing types

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!