EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

A DOCUMENTARY film that has been banned in cinemas and caused public demonstrations and violence at a screening in Sydney tonight will be showing in Nimbin next week.

The Red Pill (2016) chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarising Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The Red Pill, rated M, is introduced to audiences as exploring "today's gender war" and asking the question "what is the future of gender equality?"

Among the issues the film touches on are male suicide rates, workplace fatalities, sexual assault, family court and custody issues.

The film is scheduled to be screened at the Nimbin Bush Theatre on Friday, May 19, at 7.30pm. Entry is $10.

The Red Pill

This is a controversial film that explores gender inequality from a unique perspective.

When feminist Cassie Jaye sets out to document the Men's Rights Movement, she begins to question her own beliefs.

DELICATE SUBJECT: American filmmaker Cassie Jaye documented her journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Jaye had only heard about the Men's Rights Movement as being a misogynist hate-group aiming to turn back the clock on women's rights, but when she spends a year filming the leaders and followers within the movement, she learns the various ways men are disadvantaged and discriminated against.

The Red Pill is touted to challenge the audience to pull back the veil, question societal norms, and expose themselves to an alternate perspective on gender equality, power and privilege.

WARNING: ADULT THEMES AND STRONG LANGUAGE

"My hope for this film is to educate audiences on the issues that face men and boys in our society today and analyse why the current gender discussion is not fully inclusive," she said.

"I don't have all of the answers, but I believe the first step in the right direction is asking the uncomfortable questions.

"I know this film may cause visceral reactions in some people, but I now believe that if you aim to understand, you will never be offended."

But offend it did.

Reactions

Earlier tonight, NSW Police had to intervene when demonstrators tried to stop the screening in Sydney, according to Triple J's Hack program.

Last month, the University of Sydney Student Union announced it had banned showing the film on union premises, ahead of a planned screening on May 4 organised by the three conservative student groups.

"The Red Pill is purported to be a film which highlights issues specific to men in our society," the USU said in a statement.

"The USU is obviously supportive of efforts to bring awareness to, and to combat, issues such as the higher suicide rate for men than women.

The USU said the film was "rooted in an ideology which ultimately dehumanises women, seeing them merely as sex objects who exist primarily to purposefully negatively impact the lives of men", saying it had the "capacity to intimidate and physically threaten women on campus".

"Most dangerously, the film features commentary from Men's Rights Activist Paul Elam, who has claimed that young women '[have] the equivalent of a 'I'm a stupid, conniving bitch - please rape me' neon sign glowing above their empty little narcissistic heads' and that if he were to serve on a jury in a case related to sexual assault, he would find a male defendant not guilty even in the face of contrary evidence," the USU said.

Dendy Cinemas also banned the film nation-wide.

According to News.com.au, a sold-out April 26 session at Dendy Newtown for The Red Pill, was cancelled, and a session scheduled for Dendy Canberra on May 17 won't go ahead.

The showings were organised by cinema crowdsourcing website FanForce.

Last November, Kino Palace Cinemas in Melbourne cancelled the Australian premiere of the film after a Change.org petition calling on the chain to ditch the "misogynistic propaganda film" attracted more than 2000 signatures.

"[At] the time of accepting the booking ... we were unaware of the content of the film. Although we are yet to see it, we have since become aware of the controversial nature of the documentary," Palace wrote in a letter to Men's Rights Melbourne.

News.com.au said last week that there have been a handful of screenings in Australia so far, including one in Brisbane which organisers said was held at a "secret" venue "to avoid the feminist establishment harassing staff".

The Nimbin Bush Theatre has confirmed it will be presenting the film "in the spirit of defying censorship."

"If you do not agree with an opinion does it mean that opinion can not be heard?

"We aim to support both our men and our women and the first step is an open and honest discussion," The Nimbin Bush Theatre said in a statement to the media when announcing the screening.

For details visit the Nimbin Bush Theatre's website.