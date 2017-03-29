Controversial disability provider in Lismore

The organisation's founder and former CEO David Hogg resigned midway through last year.

A DISABILITY services provider which was the subject of a Four Corners expose into malpractice in the sector will hold an information session in Lismore today.

Lifestyle Solutions is currently the subject of a review by the NSW Ombudsman and the Victorian Government following a series of deaths of its clients and other reports of abuse and neglect.

According to Four Corners, the government funded provider cares for 1200 disabled adults and 300 foster children across the country.

In 2014, four of its clients died in the Hunter Valley and Newcastle region due to practice failures which were later identified.

This was followed by a fifth death in Goulburn last year.

In the same year it earned majority taxpayer-funded revenues of $124 million.

The organisation's founder and former CEO David Hogg resigned midway through last year.

Current CEO Andrew Hyland said the organisation continuously reviewed its policies to "deliver the best services possible”.

"Our staff work hard to make a genuine contribution, often taking on some of the most complex and challenging matters. In the context of the 1,500 people they care for on an ongoing basis they do very good work.”

Tomorrow's information session is focused on the transition to the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

It will be held at the Lismore Workers Golf Club, 1 Barham St, Lismore.

For more information contact Amanda O'Hara on 0408 548 522 or Susanna Penniket on 0409 689 185.