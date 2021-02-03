Controversial battery development set for public forum

A controversial new proposal to bring a solar battery facility to Mckees Hill will be subject to a public consultation session on Wednesday night.

The development, led by company Maoneng, proposes to build a 100MW energy storage facility and ancillary infrastructure at 1348 Bruxner Highway, Mckees Hill, which is located between Tomki and South Gunderimba.

The proposal has already attracted a criticism from a group of residents who live nearby the designated development area.

The group, which also has a Facebook group called the Mckees Hill Information Exchange, has concerns about the safety of the development and the negative impact it will have on their property values.

The project is being looked after by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment as it is seen as a project of state importance.

Lismore City Council was updated on the project in a council briefing on Tuesday February 2 by Maoneng in case they wanted to make a submission.

Maoneng has other solar projects in Sunraysia and Mugga Lane in NSW.

Two years ago, Maoneng announced their intentions to start a portfolio of solar battery facilities across NSW in partnership with Australian electricity retailer AGL.

As part of the deal, Maoneng will develop large-scale batteries which will provide 200MW/400MWh of "dispatchable capacity" to AGL in New South Wales between 2023 and 2038.

"Energy storage will play a critical role in balancing both the energy market and ensuring the stability of the network for Australia's future," Maoneng's Group Vice President, Qiao Han Nan said at the announcement of the deal.

"Our agreement with AGL will accelerate the country's transition to renewable energy and help provide reliability and security for AGL customers during peak periods well into the future."

The session will be held at Mckees Hill community centre, corner of Bruxner Highway and Fig Tree Lane, at 6pm.