Controversial $30m shopping centre approved

DEVELOPER Clarence Property has received approval from Ballina Shire Council and the Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP) to deliver a $30 million neighbourhood shopping centre at its Epiq community in Lennox Head.

Woolworths entered into an agreement for a 15 year lease as anchor tenant on the back of the development approval, and is expected to open its doors in mid 2020, in line with the completion of the shopping precinct, which is expected to commence construction early next year.

The shopping centre will ultimately include a full line, 3340sqm Woolworths supermarket, 277 carparks, alfresco dining space and 1500sqm of specialty stores, which are expected to include cafes, a baker, a pharmacy and various service oriented businesses.

The retail precinct will complement Epiq's recently completed sporting fields and other planned lifestyle amenities, including a tavern and childcare centre, to support the community's projected population of 1700 residents once fully developed.

Clarence Property General Manager says the approval of the shopping centre was a win for Epiq residents and the wider Lennox community.

"This shopping centre will be the beating heart of Epiq - a central hub for the community to come together to shop, dine and play,” he said.

"The benefits are three-fold. Woolworths' commitment to the centre means locals will no longer have to travel to Ballina for a full line supermarket, which means more money will be spent locally. This in turn will help sustain local employment, with the Epiq shopping centre expected to support about 273 jobs.

"Epiq residents will be able to walk from their home to the shops, or enjoy lunch at one of the centre's cafes after weekend sports held at Epiq's new sporting fields.

"I know the 40 families who already call Epiq home are very excited that work on the shopping centre will soon move ahead, and I expect this will also lift interest in future residential stages.”

Woolworths Regional Property Manager, Phillip Peel, said the company was thrilled to enter into an agreement to secure one of the key retail tenancies in the development as the growing population indicated clear demand for a full-line supermarket.

"At Woolworths, we pride ourselves on delivering high quality produce at great value for local residents. We are delighted to be part of the Epiq Shopping Centre development and are excited that local residents will soon have access to one of Australia's most modern supermarkets.”