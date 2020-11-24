Contractor fined for illegal renovations at holiday home

A QUEENSLAND contractor who illegally renovated a popular East Ballina accommodation has been fined.

Forty Four Construction PTD LTY was hired prior to September 2018 by The Beach House East Coast to renovate the Shelley Beach Road property, according to court documents.

Construction on the beachside accommodation occurred between January 15, 2018, and April 2, 2019, and included changes and additions to a conference centre, accommodations, a caretaker’s dwelling and trimming of trees at the site.

However, the construction company never sought consent from Ballina Shire Council for the works.

Council officers issued a penalty infringement notice on Forty Four Construction, with proceedings ending up before Ballina Local Court earlier this month.

Court documents reveal the construction company had completed a number of works at the site, including installing replacement windows, earthworks near the conference centre, erecting partition walls, and cutting down or removing trees on the property.

The construction company entered a plea of guilty for a renovating a development without consent were fined $1000.

The owners were also ordered to pay $770 in costs.

Meanwhile, The Beach House East Coast company had been issued with three penalty infringement notices in respect to the breaches to the sum of $6000 each in April 2020.

Court documents reveal the penalties have been paid.