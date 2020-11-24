Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Beach House East Coast at East Ballina.
The Beach House East Coast at East Ballina.
News

Contractor fined for illegal renovations at holiday home

Aisling Brennan
24th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND contractor who illegally renovated a popular East Ballina accommodation has been fined.

Forty Four Construction PTD LTY was hired prior to September 2018 by The Beach House East Coast to renovate the Shelley Beach Road property, according to court documents.

Construction on the beachside accommodation occurred between January 15, 2018, and April 2, 2019, and included changes and additions to a conference centre, accommodations, a caretaker’s dwelling and trimming of trees at the site.

However, the construction company never sought consent from Ballina Shire Council for the works.

Council officers issued a penalty infringement notice on Forty Four Construction, with proceedings ending up before Ballina Local Court earlier this month.

Court documents reveal the construction company had completed a number of works at the site, including installing replacement windows, earthworks near the conference centre, erecting partition walls, and cutting down or removing trees on the property.

The construction company entered a plea of guilty for a renovating a development without consent were fined $1000.

The owners were also ordered to pay $770 in costs.

Meanwhile, The Beach House East Coast company had been issued with three penalty infringement notices in respect to the breaches to the sum of $6000 each in April 2020.

Court documents reveal the penalties have been paid.

ballina local court ballina shire council beach house east ballina east ballina
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s so hot right now, when is it going to cool off?

        Premium Content It’s so hot right now, when is it going to cool off?

        News LUNCH time on the Northern Rivers and the mercury has soared to the mid-30s in several towns.

        Car crash victim 'dodged a bullet'

        Premium Content Car crash victim 'dodged a bullet'

        News Emergency services attended a car rollover today

        MISSING: Teens last seen riding bikes last night

        MISSING: Teens last seen riding bikes last night

        News Police are seeking help finding two missing teens

        Total Fire Ban declared as 'severe' conditions impact

        Total Fire Ban declared as 'severe' conditions impact

        News THE Rural Fire Service have declared a Total Fire Ban as hot and windy conditions...