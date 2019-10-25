Contract meeting to decide Latrell’s future

Mitchell would have his picks of clubs if he left the Roosters. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

KANGAROOS centre Latrell Mitchell will meet privately with his manager early next week before fronting the Sydney Roosters in the hope of securing a three-year deal worth $3 million.

And if the Roosters baulk, associates of Mitchell reckon he could be offered mega deals worth $1.1-$1.2 million a season by rival clubs.

Mitchell will seek an upgrade for next year - his final season under contract at Bondi - before kick-starting contract talks with coach Trent Robinson to remain a Rooster until the end of 2023.

Negotiations have been put on hold after the Roosters' NRL grand final win and with Mitchell in the Australian side to play New Zealand in Wollongong on Friday night.

With fellow Roosters centre Joey Manu close to signing a new deal, there were some questions being asked about the Roosters' desire to retain Mitchell.

Manager Wayde Rushton claims Mitchell wants to stay and the Roosters would want him retained.

The price tag could however prove decisive with rival clubs unsure of Mitchell's exact value other than it would be between $800,000 a year to $1.2m annually.

Rushton and Mitchell haven't nailed down an exact contract length just yet although three years would be preferred.

Trent Robinson knows Mitchell’s worth but won’t unbalance his team. Photo: Phil Hillyard

While the Roosters offer will no doubt be generous, those close to Mitchell believe he could attract bigger money by leaving the premiers.

"We are due to have a meeting with the Roosters next week to catch up about Latrell and try and work out where he will be in the next few years. Hopefully we can sort that out before November 1," Rushton said

"Latrell was the highest point scorer in the competition this year and when the time was right, he can come through and seal a game so I would say the Roosters would want to keep him, yeah.

"Mate, Latrell has been there since he was a kid and it's a happy environment for him - it's a good environment for him and his family. There would be no reason for him to want to move.

"To get something worthy with the Roosters would be ideal but we will have to wait until we have that meeting.

"The Roosters have a great roster but I think a guy like Latrell - who is starting to get into the peak of his football - would be getting paid what he's worth."

Mitchell comes onto the open market unless the Roosters finalise a contract before November 1.

"I have heard through the media about (rival) interest in Latrell but there's been no official approach to myself about Latrell. Until November 1, I'd say all clubs are just waiting to see what happens," Rushton said.

Despite a suggestion they wanted to sign him to a 10-year, $10m deal, Canterbury claimed last week they had little interest in Mitchell due to his high asking price.

Asked was Mitchell worth $1m a deal, Rushton said: "In the current market, I don't know but hopefully the Roosters see what he is worth and are happy to accommodate that with a contract."

Mitchell will line up in the centres for Australia on Friday night aware a big game would push his claims for retention at Bondi.