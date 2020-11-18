Contract delay could stall vaccine delivery

The CEO of US biotech company Moderna warned European countries on Tuesday (local time) that dragging out negotiations to buy its promising COVID-19 vaccine will slow down deliveries, as other nations that have signed deals will get priority.

"It is clear that with a delay this is not going to limit the total amount but it is going to slow down delivery," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

Moderna announced this week that its experimental vaccine is almost 95 per cent effective in protecting people from the coronavirus, further boosting hopes of an end to the pandemic after Pfizer released similar findings last week about its vaccine.

In coming weeks both are expected to ask American, European and other authorities for approval to roll out their vaccines for widespread use, as the world reels from another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Around the globe the pandemic has claimed more than 1.3 million lives, and reported infections top 55 million.

The United States is the worst hit in both categories in absolute terms, as fatalities approach 250,000 and the total caseload exceeds 11 million.

Mr Bancel said the US has already reserved 100 million doses since early August and several million doses are now in storage awaiting US regulatory approval, probably in December.

Over the summer Moderna engaged in discussions with the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, about it buying 80 million doses of the vaccine but no contract has been signed, Mr Bancel said from the company headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AMERICANS 'MOST EAGER'

In the meantime Moderna, which developed its product in conjunction the National Institutes of Health in the US, has signed agreements to provide the vaccine to Canada, Japan, Israel, Qatar and Britain, he said.

Mr Bancel said there is much red tape involved in getting a vaccine approved, complicated by the EU having 27 member nations.

By contrast, it took just two weeks to cement a deal on providing the vaccine to Canada, from the time the two sides began talks to the signing of a contract.

If EU medical regulatory authorities approve the Moderna vaccine by the end of the year but no contract has been signed, the EU will not be among the first to receive it.

"So we will get started in Switzerland, it will get started a little in Japan, Israel, Canada - in the countries that have placed orders. But I will not be able to send product to countries that have not placed orders." said Mr Bancel.

"The longer they wait, the longer it will take," he told said, adding that the price is not an issue in talks with the Europeans, and declining to comment further on the negotiations.

The European Commission, which has signed deals with Pfizer and other manufacturers, said the negotiations were highly complex.

"Are we simply concluding contracts because all of a sudden, there are some nice press reports about the status of this vaccine? That is clearly not the case," commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said Tuesday at a briefing.

The Americans on the other hand have been most eager, Mr Bancel noted. As early as March 2, said Mr Bancel, he and other Big Pharma executives were sitting in the White House in a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

HOW COVID WILL FAST-TRACK VACCINES FOR OTHER DISEASES

Scientists are confident they will now be able to fast track vaccines against any new disease after the success of a second COVID-19 vaccine using new age mRNA technology.

Instead of having to go through the lengthy process of deactivating a pathogen to make a vaccine all they need now to make a vaccine is a fragment of the virus' genetic code.

US company Moderna cemented the success of this new method when it reported clinical trials showing its COVID-19 vaccine is 94 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19.

Like the first successful COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer, Moderna's uses a radical new technology called mRNA.

To make the vaccine researchers use a piece of the coronavirus' genetic code called messenger RNA (mRNA) to train the body to make the virus' spike protein.

This prompts the immune system to recognise and respond when it comes across the virus.

Conventional vaccines usually contain inactivated disease-causing particles of the virus to stimulate an immune response and can take some time to produce.

The mRNA technology is a new way of making vaccines that is much faster and cheaper and it holds tremendous potential.

No vaccines using this method have ever been used in humans before but now we have two clinical trials suggesting the method actually works very well.

The speed with which these vaccines were produced shows they have the edge over more conventional methods of vaccine production.

Dr Zoltán Kis from the Future Vaccine Manufacturing Hub at Imperial College London, said the beauty of this technology was that "vaccine candidates can be produced against virtually any disease".

"This is a platform technology, meaning that the production process, the purification processes and the formulation processes can remain the same no matter what vaccine or vaccine candidate is produced," he said.

This is a huge advantage in terms of the speed at which vaccine candidates can be developed and produced in the future, he said.

"With conventional vaccine production technologies, each vaccine required the development of a new production process, whereas in the case of the RNA vaccine production platform technology one process can produce vaccines and vaccine candidates against virtually any disease," he said.

Moderna's vaccine can be stored in a normal refrigerator which gives it a huge advantage over the successful Pfizer vaccine which needs to be stored at temperatures below minus 70 -80 degrees.

It has been tested in the elderly and well as people from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

While it prevents people from getting COVID-19 - the illness caused by the virus - it is unclear whether it actually prevents the spread of the virus.

Australia does not have a direct deal to purchase the Moderna vaccine. However, we have signed up to the Covax initiate, an international agreement for vaccine supply which will eventually give us access to this vaccine.

Moderna says it can make 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year. It aims to produce 500 million doses next year, with the possibility of 1 billion doses if it can obtain enough raw materials.

