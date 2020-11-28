Menu
Father fasten his little son in car seat
Parenting

‘Contaminated’: Urgent child product recall

Ellen Ransley
by
28th Nov 2020 8:31 AM
Popular baby rattles, pram accessories and "cuddle blankets" have been urgently recalled over fears of mould contamination.

Kaisercraft Pty Ltd has recalled four products, advising consumers to "immediately stop using the products" and return them to the nearest Kaisercraft store.

Kaisercraft cuddle blankets, pram accessories and baby and plush rattles are being recalled
The products "may pose a risk" to children with weakened immune systems, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement.

"Exposure to mould spores may affect those with allergies and can cause an adverse reaction, including an allergic reaction, infection or health complications."

Kaisercraft children's products are being recalled due to mould contamination
These impacted products were sold online and at the Majura Park Shopping Centre in the ACT between October 28 and November 8:

  • Cuddle Blankets: Monkey KS2331 and Utopia Unicorn KS2332
  • Pram Accessories: Finn Fox KS2338 and Utopia Unicorn KS2342
  • Baby Rattles: Sheep KS2398, Koala KS2400, Lion KS2401 and Deer KS2402
  • Plush Rattles: Koala KS2327, Lion KS2328, and Utopia Unicorn KS2330

Originally published as 'Contaminated': Urgent child product recall

A Kaisercraft children's blanket is being recalled due to contamination
