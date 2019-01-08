Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is delighted with the success of the Container Refund Scheme.
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is delighted with the success of the Container Refund Scheme. Ashley Clark
Business

Container Scheme cracks the 100 million mark

8th Jan 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland's Container Refund Scheme is celebrating the New Year in style by cracking the 100 million returned containers mark.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said reaching this milestone in just two months showed just how popular the scheme is and what a big win it is for Queenslanders and the environment.

"This is a mammoth collective achievement with great participation from those who have returned containers and those who are running the scheme. Around $10 million has been returned the pockets of Queenslanders, community groups and charities," Minister Enoch said.

"With well over 70 000 Queenslanders registered and with thousands of community groups, charities, sporting clubs and schools being on board demonstrates the strength of the scheme.

"It is fantastic to see the number of Queenslanders embracing the new recycling initiative and choosing to be a part of the positive change.

"Increasing recycling levels is also delivering jobs for Queenslanders with more than 500 jobs created throughout the state as a result of the new refund points set up.

"This is a phenomenal result in only four weeks and we have to remember this is just the very beginning for Queensland's Container Refund Scheme, Containers for Change. The scheme will increase site numbers and capacity across the next year."

Ken Noye Chief Executive Officer of Container Exchange (COEX), the not-for-profit managing the scheme, said he was looking forward to seeing what 2019 would bring.

"The scheme has already seen over 102 million containers returned and over 500 new jobs provided in under two months.

"COEX is excited for Containers for Change to continue to grow in the new year, expanding our network of Container Refund Points, providing more jobs and refunding more containers."

container deposit scheme editors picks queensland government
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

    Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

    Breaking Traffic in both directions has been impacted on the Pacific Highway following the two-vehicle collision this afternoon, with emergency services responding

    • 8th Jan 2019 1:03 PM
    $180k scammed from business

    premium_icon $180k scammed from business

    Crime An email led to a company being scammed a large amount of money

    This slice of heaven could be yours

    premium_icon This slice of heaven could be yours

    Property 100 year old church the answer to your property prayers

    • 8th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    How much rain fell in 2018 compared to past years

    premium_icon How much rain fell in 2018 compared to past years

    Weather RAINFALL TOTALS: Long-term figures compared to 2018.

    • 8th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

    Local Partners