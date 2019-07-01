Menu
Police are looking for Vaughn Cumming.
NSW Police
Contact police 'urgently' if you see this man

1st Jul 2019 11:30 AM

IF YOU see this man, call police straight away.

Officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District have asked the community to keep an eye out for outstanding warrant offender Vaughn Cumming.

"This warrant offender was observed in and around Murwillumbah sector last night (Sunday, June 30)," they wrote on their Facebook page.

"Members of the public are asked to immediately contact Triple Zero (000) if they sight Cumming.

"(He) is currently wanted by NSW Police on one outstanding arrest warrant.

"He is known to frequent the Murwillumbah area."

The post was also shared by the Richmond Police District, which wrote: "May be in our area. If you seen him, call police without delay."

If any member of the community is aware of Cumming's location, please contact Tweed Heads police urgently on 07 55069449 or information can be provided confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

