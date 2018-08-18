Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We concluded that the lens migrated into the eyelid following trauma and was dormant for 28 years." Getty Images
Offbeat

Contact lens removed from eye after 28 years

by Jennifer Cockerell
18th Aug 2018 9:35 AM

A woman spent 28 years with a contact lens stuck in her eye after she assumed it had been knocked out during a game of badminton.

The lens was only discovered when the 42 year-old went to her GP when her upper left eyelid became swollen and droopy.

An MRI scan at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee showed she had a cyst - with the rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lens lodged inside it.

It emerged that the woman, who has not been named, had been hit in the eye with a shuttlecock when she was 14 years old.

Both she and her mother thought that the contact lens was knocked out of her eye and lost. She never wore RGP lenses again.

The case came to light after it was reported in the British Medical Journal.

"This case report exhibits the longest time between traumatic RGP lens migration into the eyelid and presentation of eyelid swelling," said the authors of the case report.

"We concluded that the lens migrated into the eyelid following trauma and was dormant for 28 years."

Dr Sirjhun Patel, specialist registrar in ophthalmology, said the case was an "exceptional scenario".

"I would like to reassure patients that contact lenses are safe when used appropriately," he added.

"It is recommended to have regular checks ups from your optometrist and to always seek help when you have any concerns."

Related Items

Show More
contact lens editors picks health vision

Top Stories

    Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

    premium_icon Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

    Environment "SO MUCH waste alone is generated by one-time-use takeaway coffee cups... and little changes can make a huge difference."

    Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

    premium_icon Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

    News Cock is a play about a man and a woman competing for the same lover

    There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    premium_icon There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    Property Lismore houses offer a home for all budgets

    Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    Business Former employees are owed more than $1 million

    Local Partners