WARNING: The building contractor you should avoid

People needing building work are being warned from dealing with Matthew Rixon.
CONSUMERS should not deal with unlicensed building contractor Matthew Rixon who's been permanently banned from working in the home building industry, Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean said today.

A bench warrant was issued for Rixon's arrest on January 12 after he failed to appear in the NSW Supreme Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to contempt of court charges for defying court orders banning him from doing residential building work in NSW.

Mr Kean said the 33-year-old was also not present on January 30 when the matter was again before the Supreme Court.

Since 2012 NSW Fair Trading has issued numerous public warnings and brought multiple court proceedings against Rixon, who has gone by a number of aliases including Matt Geoffrey, Matthew Ewing, Andrew Gough, Patrick James Harding, and Patrick Harding," Mr Kean said.

"Rixon has also used a number of different business names including Rixco Fencing, Rixco Group, Rixco Constructions, Deck A Day, Quality Building Solutions and Affordable Home Services.

"I'm urging consumers to heed this warning and not engage Rixon or any entities associated with him, in any sort of building work."

The NSW Supreme Court banned Rixon from conducting or being engaged in any residential building work or specialist work in April 2013. He is also prohibited from acting as a sole trader or company director, as a trustee or trust beneficiary, and cannot enter into a partnership or engage other people to carry out work on his behalf.

"Rixon has also been known to operate in other states and territories, including Queensland and the ACT," Mr Kean said.

For more information about his aliases and business names, visit Fair Trading's website.

Anyone with information about Rixon's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/　　

Topics:  bench warrant matthew rixon northern rivers crime unlicenced builder

Lismore Northern Star
