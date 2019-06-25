Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People are feeling more optimistic about their finances but not the economy.
People are feeling more optimistic about their finances but not the economy.
Money

Consumer confidence edges up: ANZ

by Michael Mehr
25th Jun 2019 10:19 AM

CONSUMER confidence edged up marginally over the weekend, an ANZ survey suggests, as respondents felt optimistic about their finances despite gloom about the economy at large.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index gained 0.1 per cent from the previous week, with respondents' perception of the country's current economic conditions - including the outlook for the next 12 months - down 6.9 per cent but the "time to buy a household item" metric jumping 6.1 per cent.

The weekly measure of sentiment, which is based on about 1,000 face-to-face interviews conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, recorded a 4.7 per cent increase regarding people's current financial conditions and a 0.2 per cent rise about their financial conditions over the next year.

More Stories

anz consumer confidence economic outlook economy finance

Top Stories

    Drunk mum crashes car with five-month-old baby in backseat

    premium_icon Drunk mum crashes car with five-month-old baby in backseat

    News POLICE say the woman returned a high range reading after the crash, which happened as she went to collect her second child from school.

    DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats

    premium_icon DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats

    News 52-year-old man was transferred ahead of his Ballina court date

    109 public submissions in response to tough council budget

    premium_icon 109 public submissions in response to tough council budget

    Council News An extraordinary meeting will be held tonight

    If you haven't read these 5 stories, you're missing out

    If you haven't read these 5 stories, you're missing out

    News Now you can check them out for just $1 a week for 12 weeks