Consultation period opens for Energy and Ammonia Project

VACANT LAND: Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Australian Future Energy chief executive officer Kerry Parker and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the site of $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project located in the Gladstone State Development Area at Yarwun.

VACANT LAND: Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Australian Future Energy chief executive officer Kerry Parker and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the site of $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project located in the Gladstone State Development Area at Yarwun. Matt Harris

A CONSULTATION period has opened on a proposed $1billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project to be located in the Gladstone State Development Area.

The Gladstone Energy and Ammonia project is estimated to commence construction mid-2020, with the first ammonia production proposed in mid-2022.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said public comment has opened on draft Terms of Reference for the project's environmental impact statement.

"I encourage people to look at the draft terms of reference and have their say," Minister Dick said.

"If ultimately approved and built, Australian Future Energy project would make a significant contribution to the regional economy.

"This project will require a peak workforce of 800 jobs during the two-year construction period and up to 200 full-time equivalent jobs for the 30-year operational period, which would be great news for both the local community and the local economy.

"In an Australian first, AFE proposes to convert 1.5million tonnes per annum of coal to produce up to 330,000 tonnes of ammonia per annum, six to eight petajoules of synthetic natural gas per annum and up to 96 megawatts of electrical power generated from waste gas and heat."

Mr Dick said one petajoule was enough to power 400,000 homes.

"This ammonia and synthetic natural gas will then be used by major industrial users, including those focusing on agriculture, the mining industry and advanced manufacturing," he said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher encouraged the community to voice any concerns about the project.

The draft TOR is available online and in libraries for public comment until December 21.

The project overview can be found here.

To make a submission visit: haveyoursay.dsd.qld.gov.au or email geap@coordinatorgeneral.qld.gov.au.