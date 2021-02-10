Consultation on mega school ramps up ahead of design process

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Murwillumbah High school principal Peter Howes, education Minister Sarah Mitchell, deputy premier John Barilaro and Ben Franklin MLC with Murwillumbah Primary School principal, Murwillumbah East Primary School principal and Wollumbin High School principal at the announcement of a four-year $100 million plan to close four schools and create a mega campus in Murwillumbah.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Murwillumbah High school principal Peter Howes, education Minister Sarah Mitchell, deputy premier John Barilaro and Ben Franklin MLC with Murwillumbah Primary School principal, Murwillumbah East Primary School principal and Wollumbin High School principal at the announcement of a four-year $100 million plan to close four schools and create a mega campus in Murwillumbah.

Murwillumbah residents are being encouraged to let the government know what they want to see in the $100 million controversial mega school project.

The NSW Government announced last year its plan to the new kindergarten to Year 12 campus in Murwillumbah.

The Murwillumbah Education Campus will bring together students from Murwillumbah Public School, Murwillumbah East Public School, Murwillumbah High School and Wollumbin High School at the Murwillumbah High School site, which will be completely redeveloped.

Murwillumbah High School year seven students Eva Tiffen, 12, and Jazmin Harris, 13, with Ben Franklin MLC and education Minister Sarah Mitchell. Photo: Jessica Lamb

As planning amps up for the school design, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said community consultation was key in providing the right type of schooling for the region.

"We'll have a lot of community consultation, including with parents, staff and students of the school. And that will continue," she said.

"There's quite specific consultation underway with staff at the moment, that started last week. That'll stretch for the next four to six weeks.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic thing for the students and that's why we have made the decision about that school."

>>>'White hot outrage' over super school proposal

The community are invited to share feedback in an online survey, which closes on February 15.

"It's going to be a journey to get there and I understand the community have questions and they'll be involved in this but I know this is the right thing to do for the kids and that's why we're doing it," Ms Mitchell said.

"The whole point of the consultation process is to say to the teachers, the student sand the parents, 'what is it that you want?', 'what are the subject choices you want us to offer your children in high school?' and 'how do you want to see that transition of course between primary school and high school?'.

"That school will be the centre of that community and I think that's exciting.

"We want the community to come along on that journey."

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

However, the project has faced some backlash with many community members feeling they felt ambushed by the decision to build the mega school.

Ms Mitchell said she intended to continue consulting with the Murwillumbah community and work through their concerns.

Karina Bale, David Platen, MEPS P & C president Soenke Biermann, Lisa Tiffen and Paula and Barry Miller at Murwillumbah East Public School at a press conference against the new Murwillumbah mega school. Photo: Jessica Lamb

"(The new school is) the right thing to do in terms of the educational outcomes for the students, that's what's driving this," she said.

"I made it very clear that wasn't my first visit to Murwillumbah and it certainly won't be my last."

To complete the survey, visit www.schoolinfrastructure.nsw.gov.au.