A $6.5 million development is planned in East Lismore off Caldwell Avenue and College Streets.
A $6.5 million development is planned in East Lismore off Caldwell Avenue and College Streets. Contributed Google Map
Construction to start soon on controversial development

JASMINE BURKE
by
2nd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
DESPITE attracting widespread backlash from residents, construction will soon commence on a controversial $6.5 million multi dwelling housing complex in East Lismore.

A development application lodged in August 2018 for the proposed works at 47 Caldwell Ave and 93 College St received backlash from concerned residents.

The vision for the project marked for 47 Caldwell Ave and 93 College St according to applicants Newton Denny Chapelle was to provide affordable housing with a focus on providing accommodation to people with disability.

Drawings of planned accomodation in a $6.5 million development in East Lismore.
Drawings of planned accomodation in a $6.5 million development in East Lismore. Contributed

The residential accommodation is expected to house 61 residents in two group homes, six one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units.

But residents said they thought the development was "too big” for the space and would bring a multitude of traffic and safety issues.

At the time of the DA submissions residents said they accepted the idea of a development at the location, but would've liked to see the proposed development to be smaller with less density, less units so there was less noise, less traffic movements and less on-street parking issues.

Town planner for Newton Denny Chapelle, Karina Vikstrom, said the development as proposed would result in approximately 67 additional people within the neighbourhood, and it was calculated 51 carparks were required for the site.

A construction certificate was submitted to council's website on October 15.

housing lismore northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

