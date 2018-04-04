Construction of new high school gives jobs to students

ON-THE-JOB LEARNING: Students are undertaking school-based traineeships with Lipman, the company building Ballina Coast High School.

THE construction of Ballina Coast High School at Ballina is building a future for students in more ways than one.

Obviously the education facility will help build a future for all students.

On top of that, Lipman, the company building the school, has put on four school-based traineeships in construction, electrical and plumbing for students.

School principal Janeen Silcock said these were just some of the employment opportunities that had bloomed this year.

"We have well over 20 students on school-based traineeships,” she said.

There are traineeships in industries like health services, aged care, business and retail.

Mrs Silcock said the school was in talks with other local organisations.

"The future is looking great for community connections for all our students,” she said.

Construction of the new school, which is set to open next year, is ahead of schedule.

Ballina Coast High School will be an amalgamation of former Ballina High and Southern Cross schools, catering for years 7-12.

Students are currently attending the Southern Cross campus.