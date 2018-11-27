Menu
An artist impression of how the upgraded Coffs Harbour Health Campus will look in the future.
An artist impression of how the upgraded Coffs Harbour Health Campus will look in the future.
Construction nears for $194 million hospital upgrade

26th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
THE $194 million Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion Project is beginning to take shape.

Mr Fraser is today on site with health and community representatives, shovels in hand, to help turn the first sod for early works on behalf of the NSW Government and Coffs Coast residents.

"This is an important day for our region and a significant step in making much- needed major improvements to our local hospital," Mr Fraser said.

"Following the recent announcement of Lipman Pty Ltd as the early works contractor for the Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion Project, the community will now start to see work taking place on site.

"This will include the diversion of services and the construction of a new access road, paving the way for main works to kick off in 2019.

 

Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.
Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

"When complete, this $194 million expansion will provide the community with a new emergency department, operating theatres, additional critical care and inpatient beds, as well as increased capacity for chemotherapy and renal dialysis.

 

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces an update to the major upgrade to Coffs Harbour Hospital with Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser earlier this year.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces an update to the major upgrade to Coffs Harbour Hospital with Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser earlier this year.

"This investment by the NSW Government means the people of Coffs Harbour and surrounding communities can continue to enjoy first class health services delivered in modern, fit-for-purpose facilities.

"I also want to acknowledge our hard-working nurses, doctors and the entire hospital workforce for what they do each day to provide the essential health services our community deserves."　　

