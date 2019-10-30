Construction moves ahead at new Ballina development

Civil labourer Chris Beaton is ready to start roadworks at the new Banyan Hill development in Ballina.

MAJOR roadworks are set to begin at a new Ballina residential development, as the first residents start to move in.

Intrapac Property, the developers of the new Banyan Hill neighbourhood at Cumbalum, have already started some roadworks and recently obtained a construction certificate from Ballina Shire Council for the extension of Ballina Heights Drive.

Civil labourer Chris Beaton said it was good to see construction moving ahead because it would be a "shot in the arm" for the local building industry.

"Everyone's been awaiting the work," the father of four said.

"Banyan Hill will supply many jobs which boosts the local economy, it keeps it in the local area."

A number of Stage 1A purchasers have moved into their new Banyan Hill homes and the next few months will see substantial growth.

Sam Garde, a chef at Elements of Byron Resort, bought into the development with his partner, Nikayla, and they are moving in on November 6.

"It's a great spot with the views," he said.

"We really can't wait to be a part of this new community."

Stroud Homes opened their new display home at 7 Lawrence Rise, Cumbalum, earlier this month.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms including a resort style ensuite, media room, butler's pantry and study nook.

Stroud Homes' Luke Thornley said they had seen a lot of interest from first home buyers and people downsizing from acreage.

"The biggest surprise for me at Banyan Hill was the sensational ocean views for the majority of blocks," he said.

"People are shocked and blown away by the elevated position and north easterly aspect.

"We built a beautiful barbecue gazebo for this display home. It's a decent sized backyard and people want to enjoy the ocean views and breezes."

For more information visit www.banyanhill.com.au.