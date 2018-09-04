Menu
Police conducting investigations into the deaths of the two workers crushed by a concrete slab. Picture: Jodie Richter
Crime

‘Worse than careless’: Company fined over horror deaths

by Warren Barnsley
4th Sep 2018 3:37 PM
Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND construction company has been fined $405,000 over the deaths of two workers crushed by a concrete slab at Brisbane's Eagle Farm Racecourse.

Criscon pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with health and safety duty over the October 2016 deaths of Ashley Morris, 34, and 55-year-old Humberto Leite.

The company was the principal contractor when the pair were killed after becoming sandwiched between two slabs which fell in a domino effect.

 

Ashley Morris.
Humberto Leite.
Claudio D'Alessandro, the boss of subcontractor Construction Building Technologies, has been charged with manslaughter for alleged gross negligence. His matter is yet to be determined by a court.

Criscon paid "lip service" by failing to implement aspects of its health and safety plan, Brisbane magistrate Wendy Cull said when sentencing the company.

A sewage pipe was used as makeshift bracing for 14-tonne concrete panels that formed the walls for a foul-water drainage tank, the court heard on Tuesday.

Two workers acting as health and safety co-ordinators did not know they had been nominated for the roles.

"This was not a technical oversight. There was an obvious lack of bracing and no designated Criscon worker to identify that," Ms Cull said.

"The lack of escape route was worse than careless. There was no planning."

Defence barrister Saul Holt QC said the incident had devastated the company's reputation, leaving it unable to gain tender for projects, with its profits "effectively sunk to nil".

