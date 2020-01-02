‘Hard partying’ construction boss busted with MDMA

'Hard partying’ construction boss Rua Charles Raharuhi, who has contracts on government projects, was busted with more than 100g of drugs.

A "HARD partying" Darwin construction boss with contracts on various government projects busted with more than 100g of ecstasy has been allowed home for the holidays on a suspended sentence.

Rua Charles Raharuhi, 33, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to possessing a commercial quantity of MDMA and a trafficable quantity of cocaine and anabolic steroids after police found the ecstasy in his Hilux in April.

The court heard Raharuhi was the owner of a steel reinforcing business with eight employees under him and contracts on the under construction Manunda building and Litchfield St carpark as well as the now completed State Square carpark.

In releasing the father of five on a suspended sentence just prior to Christmas after five months behind bars, Justice Dean Mildren acknowledged that Raharuhi claimed to be a social user who had "stocked up", rather than a drug baron.

"You have not allowed your drug-taking to diminish your commitments to your family or to your work," he said.

"You accept that the days of hard work and hard partying are over and other and more demanding activities, such as maintaining the business and looking after your children, as well as your wife, must take priority."

Justice Mildren said while Raharuhi accepted he had let down his employees, he had attempted to put strategies in place to keep the business afloat while he was away in jail.

"You say that you are upset about your stupidity and lack of regard for others but that is the behaviour that brings you before this court," he said.

"You believe that your business has lost at least two contracts, as a result of (it) becoming known in the industry that you have been charged."

Justice Mildren said references tendered to the court described Raharuhi as "kind, thoughtful, hardworking, generous, honest and respectful".

"All in all, I am satisfied that you are a person of positive good character," he said.

"Some of the referees are your employees and it is evident they are deeply concerned about whether your business will survive the period of your incarceration - not only for the business itself and the effect that this will have on you but on their own lives."

Raharuhi's suspended sentence will expire after one year and nine months of good behaviour and he was also fined $1500.