Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUNCIL NEWS: Work has commenced on the construction of two shared pathways in Casino, one along the Bruxner Highway and the other along the Summerland Way, with Richmond Valley Council hoping it will encourage cyclists and pedestrians to get around.
COUNCIL NEWS: Work has commenced on the construction of two shared pathways in Casino, one along the Bruxner Highway and the other along the Summerland Way, with Richmond Valley Council hoping it will encourage cyclists and pedestrians to get around. Debrah Novak
Council News

Construction begins on new shared pathways

Jackie Munro
by
22nd May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK has commenced on the construction of two shared pathways in Casino, with Richmond Valley Council hoping it will encourage cyclists and pedestrians to get around on foot and pedal.

The first pathway will be constructed along the Bruxner Highway on Johnston Street, from Walker Street to Clark Street, and will connect with the current footpath near Clark Street.

The new 2.5 metre wide pathway will stretch for 1.5 km and be partially on the grass verge, with the remaining within the road shoulder.

The path on the south side of Johnson Street does not meet the standards required to be a shared pathway.

Construction work will begin on Monday, June 3, weather permitting. Hours of work will be Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday 8am to 1pm. This pathway is expected to be completed by July.

The second pathway is being constructed along the Summerland Way, stretching 1 km from Ecles Street to the entrance of the Casino Showground.

Construction will begin on Friday, weather permitting. Hours of work will be Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday 8am to 1pm. This pathway is expected to be completed by June.

The project was made possible after council received a $940,000 grant from the NSW Active Transport Program.

Council said these projects are a core part of council's ongoing program to connect people and places, and create a sense of civic pride in the community, under the Richmond Valley 2030 Community Strategic Plan.

A council spokesman said every effort will be made to minimise disruption during construction, and property access will be maintained.

The site supervisor will contact residents where required.

bruxner highway casino northern rivers councils richmond valley council summerland way
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    One person's 184 responses to survey on town's 20-year plan

    premium_icon One person's 184 responses to survey on town's 20-year plan

    Council News BALLINA Shire Council's community consultation drew a strong response, but perhaps it was a bit too strong from one resident.

    Residents call for council to be sacked if rates increase

    premium_icon Residents call for council to be sacked if rates increase

    Council News The total cumulative percentage increase is 31.4 per cent by 2023-24

    • 22nd May 2019 11:40 AM
    Coffee, chicken, pies... and now your Lotto tickets

    premium_icon Coffee, chicken, pies... and now your Lotto tickets

    Business Cafe's new menu item could make you a millionaire

    Airport 'at risk' without government funding

    premium_icon Airport 'at risk' without government funding

    Council News Ballina left counting the costs after Labor's loss