Construction begins on new shared pathways

WORK has commenced on the construction of two shared pathways in Casino, with Richmond Valley Council hoping it will encourage cyclists and pedestrians to get around on foot and pedal.

The first pathway will be constructed along the Bruxner Highway on Johnston Street, from Walker Street to Clark Street, and will connect with the current footpath near Clark Street.

The new 2.5 metre wide pathway will stretch for 1.5 km and be partially on the grass verge, with the remaining within the road shoulder.

The path on the south side of Johnson Street does not meet the standards required to be a shared pathway.

Construction work will begin on Monday, June 3, weather permitting. Hours of work will be Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday 8am to 1pm. This pathway is expected to be completed by July.

The second pathway is being constructed along the Summerland Way, stretching 1 km from Ecles Street to the entrance of the Casino Showground.

Construction will begin on Friday, weather permitting. Hours of work will be Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday 8am to 1pm. This pathway is expected to be completed by June.

The project was made possible after council received a $940,000 grant from the NSW Active Transport Program.

Council said these projects are a core part of council's ongoing program to connect people and places, and create a sense of civic pride in the community, under the Richmond Valley 2030 Community Strategic Plan.

A council spokesman said every effort will be made to minimise disruption during construction, and property access will be maintained.

The site supervisor will contact residents where required.