GET READY: Works for the construction of the Byron Bay bypass will begin next week.
GET READY: Works for the construction of the Byron Bay bypass will begin next week. Byron Shire Council
News

Construction begins for Byron bypass

Amber Gibson
by
13th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
AFTER five years in the making, Byron Shire Council will begin construction for stage one of the Byron Bay centre bypass on Monday.

This stage will support upgrades stretching from Northern Butler St to Glen Villa Resort with a new roundabout to be built on Somerset St just before Christmas.

The council is assuring public Butler St will remain open to two-way traffic at all times and that there will be minimal disruption to drivers.

"It aims to prioritise pedestrians in the Byron town centre and improve connectivity between North and South Byron," Byron Shire Council shared via a post on their Facebook page.

The following three stages of development will see an extension of Butler St to the south, an extension of Browning St to the west of Jonson St, a new level rail crossing between the Butler St and Browning St extensions and a new roundabout at the intersection of Browning St and Jonson St, all to be completed around this time next year.

The entire bypass will stretch from the North of Shirley Street to the South end of Browning St.

Despite receiving concerns from the community about the impact the development may have on the environment, the bypass will still go ahead.

"This project has been approved following a rigorous environmental assessment process," Byron Shire Council said.

The Byron Farmers Market has moved to the Cavanbah centre on Ewingsdale Road while the bypass is under construction.

