'Conspicuous courage': Allan McQueen never forgotten

COURAGEOUS AND BELOVED: The NSW Police Force will hold a memorial service for Constable Allan Wayne McQueen who lost his life when shot twice while on duty in Sydney in 1989. Alison Paterson

"ALL of Ballina stood still.”

Shirley McQueen speaks quietly as she recalls the day hundreds of New South Wales police officers lined the streets of Ballina and flags were lowered to half-mast for the funeral of her beloved son Allan, 26.

It was a day where complete strangers joined family, friends and colleagues crowded into St Mary's Anglican Church.

Hundreds of mourners packed a nearby hall and many more stood outside to witness the service with full police honours which paid tribute to Constable McQueen, farewelling a beloved son, brother, police officer and true friend.

At his service, it was noted that, "by his actions Constable McQueen displayed conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril and a result was posthumously awarded the Star of Courage for conspicuous courage under great peril, and the NSW Police Valour Award”.

It's nearly 30 years since they day while on duty with the Sydney District Anti-Theft Squad at Kings Cross, the 26-year-old police constable was twice shot in the chest when trying to apprehend a car thief on April 24, 1989 and passed away a few days later on May 5.

For his parents, it's day they will never forget.

"He was not even supposed to be on duty,” his father said.

"It was supposed to be his day off.”

As members of the District Anti-Theft Squad. Constable McQueen together with colleagues Constable 1st Class Ross Judd and Probationary Constable Jason Donnelly, were patrolling in Woolloomooloo when they saw an offender apparently attempting to break into a motor vehicle.

While Constable Judd parked the police vehicle, Constable McQueen and Constable Donnelly detained the man who then produced a concealed weapon.

He shot Constable McQueen twice in the chest and Constable Donnelly in the abdomen.

Despite their injuries, both officers chased the offender who continued firing at them until they collapsed from their wounds.

Constable Judd also pursued and fired at the offender before returning to assist his colleagues, carried them to the Police car and drove them to the Sydney Hospital.

While Constable Donnelly was to recover, Constable McQueen had sustained extensive internal injuries and was mortally wounded.

The offender was later arrested by Queensland Police.

On May 1, Constable McQueen's parents will travel to Sydney to attend a memorial service to mark the 30th anniversary of his death where they will be joined by family, friends and former colleagues.

His father recalled a son whom he said "was an exceptional young man, if he said he's do something he always kept his word.”

"At his service one of his friends said hat when he learned he had been accepted by the Police Academy his eyes lit up like Manhattan,” John said.

Allan and his family moved to Kyogle in 1972 where he played rugby and finished his schooling.

After the family moved to Ballina in 1978, Allan took up an apprenticeship as a carpenter joiner.

But it was when he bought a cleaning business after building his home in Coffs Harbour that his interest in policing grew, his mother said.

"Allan became very involved in fund-raising for the PCYC in Coffs Harbour and he had many friends in the force,” John said.

Shirley said he had so many friends in the force.

"After building his own home in the town, he often had officers boarding with him,” she recalled.

Her son joined the New South Wales Police Force on 27 June, 1987.

On August 25, 1989, a memorial was unveiled on corner of Haig Ave and Boomerang St, Sydney, the location of where Constable McQueen was shot.

Vale Constable Allan Wayne McQueen.