Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VIPS WANTED: Casino Police are looking for Volunteer In Policing to join their team.
VIPS WANTED: Casino Police are looking for Volunteer In Policing to join their team. Samantha Elley
Crime

Consider yourself a VIP? Police want you to work for them

Alison Paterson
by
30th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the hunt, but this time it's for a good person, not a criminal.

Richmond Police District have announced they are after a Volunteer In Policing (VIP) to work with their Casino team.

Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said she hopes people form all walls of life will put their hands up.

Act Insp. Ingram said she hoped a diverse range of people applied for the role.

"Its good to have people with difference perspective our workplace," she said.

"Casino is a fabulous place to work, it's a real team where everyone chips in, it's a good station."

Act. Insp. said the person will become a valuable part of the Casino police team, mix with the police, attend community events, awards ceremonies and other functions.

On social media, the role is advertised as "duties are quite varied and you can work as often or as little as you like."

"Generally this position suits a retired person who still has energy and wants to give something back to the community," the post read.

"The role also works alongside the Ballina VIP and the two VIP's at Lismore.

Anyone deciding to apply can email 35603@police.nsw.gov.au

Applicants will be subject to a criminal and traffic background check and must possess a drivers licence.

To be eligible to become a Volunteer in Policing you must:

  • be of good health and over 18 years of age
  • be an Australian citizen or have permanent resident status
  • possess satisfactory communication skills
  • have proven involvement in the community
  • undergo a police records check and fingerprinting
  • be able to treat colleagues and community members with respect.

More information via https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/recruit.../volunteer_in_policing

police richmond police district vip
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Alleged rapist could face 70 violent charges

    premium_icon Alleged rapist could face 70 violent charges

    Crime AN EXTRA 30 charges are expected to be laid against a 47-year-old man already accused of 40 offences of a sexual and violent nature, a court has heard.

    Three-week crime spree lands Lismore man in jail

    premium_icon Three-week crime spree lands Lismore man in jail

    Crime Magistrate has urged the 31-year-old to get help

    Men still to enter pleas after massive drug bust

    premium_icon Men still to enter pleas after massive drug bust

    Crime Their arrests came after a seven-month police investigation

    WATCH: Heartbreaking moment raging fire approached farm

    WATCH: Heartbreaking moment raging fire approached farm

    News Spot fire has developed ahead of the main fire, north of Tenterfield