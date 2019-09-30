Consider yourself a VIP? Police want you to work for them

VIPS WANTED: Casino Police are looking for Volunteer In Policing to join their team.

VIPS WANTED: Casino Police are looking for Volunteer In Policing to join their team. Samantha Elley

POLICE are on the hunt, but this time it's for a good person, not a criminal.

Richmond Police District have announced they are after a Volunteer In Policing (VIP) to work with their Casino team.

Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said she hopes people form all walls of life will put their hands up.

"Its good to have people with difference perspective our workplace," she said.

"Casino is a fabulous place to work, it's a real team where everyone chips in, it's a good station."

Act. Insp. said the person will become a valuable part of the Casino police team, mix with the police, attend community events, awards ceremonies and other functions.

On social media, the role is advertised as "duties are quite varied and you can work as often or as little as you like."

"Generally this position suits a retired person who still has energy and wants to give something back to the community," the post read.

"The role also works alongside the Ballina VIP and the two VIP's at Lismore.

Anyone deciding to apply can email 35603@police.nsw.gov.au

Applicants will be subject to a criminal and traffic background check and must possess a drivers licence.

To be eligible to become a Volunteer in Policing you must:

be of good health and over 18 years of age

be an Australian citizen or have permanent resident status

possess satisfactory communication skills

have proven involvement in the community

undergo a police records check and fingerprinting

be able to treat colleagues and community members with respect.

More information via https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/recruit.../volunteer_in_policing