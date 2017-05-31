Conservationists back shark net removal

SHARK NETS: In December 2016, NSW Department of Primary Industries staff and contractors roll out shark nets as part of the far north coast trial. Now they are being removed ahead of schedule due to humpback whale migration.

TWO conservation groups have welcomed the early removal of shark nets ahead of schedule to protect humpback whales on their annual migration up the east coast.

Sea Shepard Australia and the Greens are also urging the NSW government to find alternative, non-lethal shark management for increased safety of people and marine life.

The shark net trial which was due to end on June 13, caused enormous controversy throughout the Northern Rovers community.

While the nets caught and/or killed 244 marine creatures during the course of the trial, including dolphins, rays and endangered turtles,while SMART drumlines deployed in the same area have caught more target sharks between December 2016 and May 2017, with far fewer sharks deaths and almost no by catch of other marine animals.

NSW Greens MP and Marine Environment spokesperson Justin Field said shark nets may make ocean goers feel better but the evidence shows they are not effective against target sharks and don't make swimmers or surfers significantly safer.

Mr Field said the trial makes a compelling case for the Government to remove shark nets permanently from North Coast beaches.

"In contrast, the SMART drumlines trial results suggest this alternative could continue to play a role in a non-lethal approach to shark management on the North Coast and along the NSW coast,” he said.

"The shark net trial on the North Coast has failed and they should be removed for good, there is no reason to assume they are any more useful elsewhere along the rest of the NSW coast where there are 51 nets in place over summer months. The entire NSW shark meshing program should be reviewed in light of the North Coast findings.”

Sea Shepherd Australia's NSW Apex Harmony Coordinator. Allyson Jennings said the early withdrawal of nets is a win for the local communities and the diverse marine life which inhabits the area.

"We have migrating humpback whales passing the Ballina-Byron region (and) we want visitors and locals to see these animals swimming free, not fighting for their life wrapped in a shark net,” she said.

"Sea Shepherd Australia would also like to acknowledge the many voices which have opposed this trial from the beginning including North Coast locals, Australian Seabird Rescue, Humane Society International and more. It is obvious there is a growing sentiment that people do not want to see marine life dying unnecessarily but also want real ocean safety solutions.”

Ms Jennings said SSA hopes NSW DPI evaluates the data and community feedback thoroughly before making their final decision towards the end of the year regarding these nets.