DEAD: One of the fish that didn't make it out of Tallow Creek.
Conservationist calls for council to be prosecuted

Christian Morrow
26th Aug 2019 2:48 PM
BYRON conservationist, Dailan Pugh, is calling on NSW Fisheries prosecute Byron Shire Council for knowingly and cruelly killing hundreds of thousands of fish when they opened Tallow Creek estuary last June.

"NSW Fisheries give on the spot fines of $500 to a person for taking a single fish, "Mr Pugh said. Surely then they must throw the book at Byron Shire Council for knowingly and cruelly killing hundreds of thousands of fish in a marine park.

"This was not an innocent act and must be stopped.”

Mr Pugh said reports obtained under freedom of information prove Council were repeatedly warned of a fish kill and refused to take recommended mitigation actions.

Tallow and Belongil Creeks are Intermittently Closed and Open Lakes and Lagoons (ICOLLs) situated in Special Purpose Zones, for the protection and rehabilitation of environmental values, in the Cape Byron Marine Park.

"The reports by council's own consultants Australian Wetland Consulting (AWC), obtained last week through freedom of information, clearly identify that the principal cause of these fish kills is the decanting of oxygenated surface waters when the estuary is opened leaving deoxygenated subsurface waters behind,” Mr Pugh said. "AWC repeatedly recommended that before an artificial opening event council assess dissolved oxygen levels at a number of depths to identify the risk of a fish kill, and to only open it during a significant rainfall event, or if there is no rainfall, to install an aerator to reduce the potential fish kill. Council decided to ignore these recommendations.

"Council chose to open Tallow Creek on 14 June 2019 in a dry period, without attempting any mitigation measures, and against expert advice, in the full knowledge that it would most likely result in a significant fish kill. This was a reckless and callous act. They then left the scene.

"The next morning hundreds of thousands of fish were dying, some of which were rescued by residents. Council was forced to return that afternoon to take 12.4 tonnes of dead fish to the tip, leaving behind the many thousands of dead fry and fingerlings, and the many tonnes of dead fish that had been washed out to sea.

"Council's only rationale was that they were being pressured by upstream landholders suffering nuisance flooding of their yards to act as soon as they could, even though they knew waiting for rain could have mitigated the risk of a fish kill.

"A week later there was a major rainfall event that may have naturally opened the estuary without a fish kill.”

