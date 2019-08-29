Consequences of 'minor' breaches have a 'sobering effect'

"Relatively minor” breaches of bonds have landed a Northern Rivers man behind bars.

A MAN who drove while disqualified and was repeatedly caught with drugs in his possession while on a bond has been imprisoned.

James Jeffrey Robinson, 24, from Kyogle, was serving two community corrections orders for intimidating police when he committed further offences.

In those earlier incidents, he intimidated a female police officer in Nimbin on April 3 this year, and swore at and pointed a water pistol at police in Kyogle last December.

He was also found with 9g of cannabis on May 19 and 10g on June 21, both of them in Nimbin.

When he was stopped for a random breath test, also at Nimbin, on May 17, he was nabbed for driving while disqualified.

When Robinson faced Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Tuesday, his solicitor, Thomas Trembath, asked for any prison sentence to take into account the fact he'd been in custody since June 21.

Mr Trembath stressed his client's fresh charges were "not that serious” and told the court the May 19 drug charge related to cannabis police "were able to scrape up off the floor after (Robinson) dropped it”.

"All the matters, in my respectful submission, are of a relatively minor nature,” he said.

The court heard a sentencing assessment report shed light on Robinson's "fairly deprived background” and Mr Trembath said his client had "resorted to using illicit drugs and alcohol” and that there was "ample evidence” of his difficulties with addiction.

He said being in custody had a "very sobering effect” on his client.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said Robinson had "quite a lengthy record” including similar offences.

While he agreed the charges were relatively minor, Mr Linden said they did "represent quite a concerning pattern of behaviour”.

He said while a report before the court indicated Robinson's apparently willingness to be subject to supervision and community service work, he highlighted that he'd been afforded the benefit of bonds in the past.

"In relation to each matter the only appropriate course is a term of imprisonment,” Mr Linden said.

Robinson received one-month prison terms for his drug charges.

For driving while disqualified, Mr Linden sentenced him to 12 months, and he received three months for the CCO breaches.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and will be eligible for parole from December 12.

Each sentence was backdated to June 21.