Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Irish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor (2R) looks on next to his lawyer Jim Walden (R) and John Arlia (2L) during his arraignment at the Brooklyn Court on April 6, 2018 in New York. McGregor was charged with assault and criminal mischief by New York police on April 6, 2018 and was due to appear in court. The 29-year-old superstar reportedly surrendered at a Brooklyn police station late T
Irish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor (2R) looks on next to his lawyer Jim Walden (R) and John Arlia (2L) during his arraignment at the Brooklyn Court on April 6, 2018 in New York. McGregor was charged with assault and criminal mischief by New York police on April 6, 2018 and was due to appear in court. The 29-year-old superstar reportedly surrendered at a Brooklyn police station late T
Sport

Conor’s bratty text to UFC boss

by Tom Sheen and Stuart Atkins
7th Apr 2018 9:17 PM

CONOR McGregor is unapologetic after the sensational bus attack that left two injured and the Irishman in jail.

UFC president Dana White claimed that The Notorious, 29, told him in a text message conversation that the attack "had to be done", The Sun reports.

McGregor, who posted $50,000 bail after being interrogated by New York City police, slammed a dolly trolley into a bus in the build-up to UFC 223, showering fighters with glass.

White, who furiously rejected claims the attack was a stunt, told ESPN: "We had a text session yesterday that was not very good.

"Most of the things I'd rather not say and probably can't say."

White was then asked if McGregor is apologetic at all, to with the UFC president said: "No."

He added: "[McGregor] said he was apologetic toward Rose, because Rose Namajunas was very upset.

Obviously Michael Chiesa, he [McGregor] didn't know at the time that Ray Borg was hurt too, but he was apologetic about the people that he wasn't trying to hurt.

"But he felt like the Khabib thing had to be done."

“It had to be done.”
“It had to be done.”

White also said that the attack "was the last stunt on Earth we would ever pull."

McGregor has been allowed to return to Ireland, but will return to court on June 14 and is facing a maximum jail sentence of seven years.

He is charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief.

The bus attack left Mike Chiesa and Ray Borg injured and unable to appear at UFC 223 in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Both were cut by glass, although Borg was left with a cut eyeball after glass that turned into dust scraped his cornea.

White said he will be making a decision on McGregor's future with the promotion after this weekend's action.

White added: "We get through this weekend - we get back to Las Vegas and we just start figuring this thing out.

"Obviously the big question everybody's been asking me, 'are you firing Conor McGregor?'

"This is bigger than Conor McGregor getting fired, he's probably going to be a convicted felon when this is over.

"Conor McGregor was a guy that people looked up to - yes he was cocky, yes he was brash - but he would do things he said he would do, but he never did anything like this.

"In this world there's going to be people that are turned off by this and don't like Conor and there's going to be people that are probably going to like him better.

McGregor is in a pickle.
McGregor is in a pickle.
conor mcgregor dana white ufc
Rescue chopper tasked to bushwalker in need

Rescue chopper tasked to bushwalker in need

Breaking THE patient and medical team were winch recovered from the remote area and transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

Death of endangered turtle prompts a call for change

Death of endangered turtle prompts a call for change

Environment "This is a very rare animal.... never seen one alive in this area.”

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

News Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

5000 submissions on housing proposals

5000 submissions on housing proposals

Council News Concerns raised over issues such as traffic and environmental impact

Local Partners