Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Conor Mcgregor is seen leaving the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Conor Mcgregor is seen leaving the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Crime

UFC star McGregor arrested after incident with fan

12th Mar 2019 11:13 AM

UFC star Conor McGregor has been arrested again and charged with multiple offences by police in Florida, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reports McGregor was taken into police custody over an incident with a fan at the end of a night out.

Florida police have reportedly released a mug shot of the UFC star after he was processed and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

According to the report, which cites the police report of the incident, it is alleged McGregor smashed a fans' phone when he attempted to take a photo of the former lightweight champion as he was walking home from a nightclub at 5am local time.

The report claims McGregor slapped the man's phone from his hands and then proceeded to stomp on it several times.

arrest conor mcgregor editors picks miami

Top Stories

    Ballina's plan to attract big-spending, respectful tourists

    premium_icon Ballina's plan to attract big-spending, respectful tourists

    Council News FOR the first time, Ballina has had one million visitors in one year, delivering a huge boost to the economy and local businesses. But this is just the start.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Anglican diocese: 'As far as we are concerned we are in'

    premium_icon Anglican diocese: 'As far as we are concerned we are in'

    News Religious organisation claims they joined National Redress Scheme

    • 12th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    'VOTE MUSIC': Splendour's political plea to save live music

    premium_icon 'VOTE MUSIC': Splendour's political plea to save live music

    Music Festival has called for fans to "turn down the current government"

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Cash splash blur: We're getting a $95m waterslide, right?

    premium_icon Cash splash blur: We're getting a $95m waterslide, right?

    Opinion Election promises are flowing thick and fast