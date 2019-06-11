Connor's classic victory at BK memorial

FORMER world tour surfers Connor O'Leary and Dimity Stoyle won the open men's and women's divisions at the Ben King Memorial Classic at Broken Head.

The 44th running of the event also marked the return of former professional Kieren Perrow, who was a late entry.

Perrow has won the event three times while former world No3 Danny Wills and Lee Winkler also competed.

Wills won the Over-40s division with Perrow second and Winkler third.

O'Leary was a drawcard having surfed on the world tour last year and has already won two events on the second tier Qualifying Series this year.

"He (O'Leary) basically won every heat and was easily the standout,” event organiser Neil Cameron said.

"I would be pretty confident he'll be back on the world tour next year by looking at him.

"He's a top bloke too, he signed a heap of stuff for the kids and was always available to do anything.”

The competition is the season highlight for the Byron Bay Boardriders Club and now includes a Willsy Ex-Groms division for the best junior surfers around the country.

The event was renamed in 2006 following the death of club stalwart Ben King, who died while competing in an event at Yamba.

"It's great to sit back and watch it all and it's some of the best surfing we've had,” Cameron said.

"We had 180 this year and the standard really impressed a lot of people.”

CLASSIC WINNERS

Men's open: Connor O'Leary

Women's open: Dimity Stoyle

Under-16 girls: Nyxie Ryan

Under-16 boys: Jackson Graham

Under-14 boys: Braxon Holmstrom

Under-12 girls: Jordy Halford

Under-12 boys: Keenan Crisp

Under-10 boys: Max McGillivray

Under-10 girls: Leihani Zoric

Over-40s: Danny Wills

Over-50s: Philip Pountney

Over-60s: Neil Cameron