Connor in the mix for BK event

BIG NAME: Connor O'Leary will surf in the Ben King memorial event this weekend. Ethan Smith

FORMER world tour surfer Connor O'Leary will compete in the Ben King Memorial Classic at Broken Head this weekend.

The 25-year-old was on the world tour in 2018 and is back in the Qualifying Series this year, having won the Central Coast Pro and Carve Pro in Sydney.

The Ben King memorial is the biggest event of the year for the Byron Bay Boardriders and starts on Saturday. It will run over three days, with the open men's winner taking home $5000.

Previous winners include Byron Bay surfers Garrett Parkes, Kieren Perrow, Luke Stickley and former World No 3 Danny Wills.

Rising star Duke Wrencher will compete in the under-14 and open division this year, with about 150 surfers expected at the event.

The open women's winner will pocket $3000, with cash prizes all the way down to the winners of the under-10 divisions.

It is also the third year the Willsy Ex-Groms division will run with the focus on giving juniors a chance to compete in a bigger event.

For the first time in the history of the event priority wave judging will be used on the main bank.

The competition now has professional judges with a call to be made on beach location each morning at 7am.

It will most likely be Broken Head or Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay.

"The contest attracts some of the best talent from around the country and overseas,” event organiser Neil Cameron said.

"Our focus on developing and growing the Willsy Ex- Groms has been extremely successful and only possible by the support we get from our sponsors and local businesses.

"Susie and Tony Farrell at the Park Hotel are two of our biggest supporters and we couldn't do it without them.”

The event was renamed in 2006 following the death of club stalwart Ben King, who died while competing in an event at Yamba.

It will be the sixth time it has been held in June after previously being named the Easter Surf Classic.

There will be an auction of a 14-day trip on the Mangalui Ndulu surf charter, sailing through the Mentawais and Tellos Islands.

Surfboards will also be raffled, along with other items during the presentation at the Park Hotel on Monday.

Entries into the competition close tomorrow at 5pm and can be made through the Byron Bay Boardriders' website.