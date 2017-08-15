26°
News

Connect with North Coast artists on 2017 Mud Trail

Sjonelle Hodgins | 15th Aug 2017 10:59 AM
On the path of the 2017 North Coast Mud Trail.
On the path of the 2017 North Coast Mud Trail.

MOST　of us find　satisfaction　when we drain that last bit of coffee from our　cup　each morning.　But for　ceramic artist Brooke Clunie,　it's in the making of the mug itself.　

"It's a discipline that is repetitive but it makes you focus,” she said. "And then to have completed a piece created by your own hands and use daily is special.”

Brooke's Red Door Studio in Fernleigh will be one of 20 studios to take part in the　North Coast Mud Trail on August 19 and 20.　

From 10am to 4pm each day,　potters and ceramic artists will　welcome art lovers and adventurers　into their creative spaces.

Madeleine Smith 　and　Ove Altmann　from Northern Rivers Pottery Supplies　are encouraging residents to get to know our local artists.　

"Pottery is even more enjoyable when you actually know the maker,” she said.　

"We have so much respect for every potter and know how much time and creativity goes into just one piece.　I feel like everybody who tries pottery gains such a huge sense of happiness and achievement.”　

The Mud Trail is part of the fifth annual Australian Ceramics Open Studios event, hosted by the Australian Ceramics Association to showcase diverse talents and practices of Australian artists working in clay.　　

Mud Trail member Suvira McDonald said the Australian ceramics scene was dynamic and exciting, with Northern Rivers ceramic artists and potters making a unique contribution.　

"Over the North Coast Mud Trail weekend, visitors can see practical demonstrations, get their hands dirty in workshops, be inspired by artists' talks, purchase original ceramics direct from the maker, and soak up the atmosphere of a working studio,” she said.　

"The Mud Trail traverses the beautiful terrain of the Northern Rivers region, from the coastline to the hinterland hills, and along the way mud trekkers will experience the extraordinary talents of our local artists and be inspired by the enduring beauty of clay, fire and colour.”　

Brooke, who has been in the pottery business　for 　25 years, said the event was a fun　way to connect with the　community.　

"It's a great way to　let them see just how a professional working pottery studio operates...and　also give them the opportunity to have a spin on my wheel,” she said.

Brooke will be selling her latest creation, stone travel mugs, and will have a barista on　site for thirsty Mud Trail participants.　

For more information visit www.northcoastmudtrail.com.au, like North Coast Mud Trail page on Facebook or pick up a full event program from local galleries and cafes.　

Topics:  2017 far north coast mud trail brooke clunie clay mud trail pottery red door studio whatson

