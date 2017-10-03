Congratulations to all our local green thumbs

WE ARE very pleased to announce the main winners of the Lismore Home Garden Education Club's annual competition.
The competition attracts up to 100 home garden entrants, as well as local schools, retirement villages and businesses that compete in the commercial sections.
You may have already seen the gorgeous champion garden of Charlie and Dot Cox in The Northern Star.
The rest of the gardens are well worth a look, too.
Get in touch with the club for more details.
Happy gardening!
WINNERS
Champion Garden: Dot and Charlie Cox, 59 Walker St, East Lismore
Reserve Champion Garden: Grant Cummins, 57 Beaumont Dr, Lismore
Champion Vegetable Garden: Warren and Dawn Coles, 673 Pinchin Rd, Goolmangar
Reserve Champion Vegetable Garden: Paul and Kim Sandrin, 344 Koonorigan Rd, Koonorigan
Class winners
Town Garden: Charlie and Dorothy Cox
Country Garden: Dawn and Warren Coles
All Seasons Garden: Grant Cummins
Best Floral Display: Fay and Merv Ryan
Front Garden: Charlie and Dorothy Cox
Back Garden: Alan and Tracey Foster
Pathway Garden: Charlie and Dorothy Cox
Garden Featuring Trimmed Shrubs: Kevin Pursey
Bed of Single Variety Flowers: Glenna Fairfull
Bed of Mixed Variety Flowers: Jack and Ruth Savins
Display of Sweet Peas: Phyllis Laker
Best Flowering Shrub: Jack and Ruth Savins
Climber or Creeper Plant: Stew and Susan Playsted
Plant in a Container: Jack and Ruth Savins
Citrus/Fruit Tree in Container: Paul and Kim Sandrin
Complete Vegetable Garden: Warren and Dawn Coles
Bed of Mixed Vegetables: Paul and Kim Sandrin
Collection of Mixed Herbs: Charlie and Dorothy Cox
Display of Bromeliads: Charlie and Dorothy Cox
Display of Succulents & Cacti: Edda Witchard
Bed Featuring Rocks/Pebbles/Bark comb: Edda Witchard
Water Feature Garden: Kathleen Maguire
Bush, Shade or Greenhouse: Merv and Faye Ryan
Outdoor Living Area: Alan and Tracy Foster
Horticultural Novelty Winner: Alan and Tracy Foster
Best Ground Floor Flat/Relocatable Home/Caravan Garden: Pauline Buckland
Business/Factory/Retirement Village Garden (large): St Vincent's Private Hospital, 20 Dalley St, East Lismore
Business/Factory/Retirement Village Garden (small): Parkview Funeral Home, 43 Holland St, Goonellabah
Best Retirement Home/Village: Chauvel Village, 1 Star Ave, Goonellabah
Under 50 Students Garden: Corndale Public School
50-100 Students: Coffee Camp Public School
Over 100 students: Wyrallah Rd, Lismore
Junior Gardener: Sienna Greene
For more information contact garden club secretary Dawn Coles on 66282133. Email dcoles39@outlook.com
Top pick: Petunias
Petunias are easy to grow and provide a fabulous and long-lasting flower show. Whether planted en masse in a sunny or partly shaded garden bed or in hanging baskets or pots, they will flower for months.
New Happitunia Bubblegum varieties available include:
Bubblegum Blush - pale pink/white flowers with darker pink veins and centres.
Bubblegum Fuchsia - beautiful solid fuchsia-pink flowers cover the entire plant.
Bubblegum Pink - a dazzling display of vibrant pink flowers.
Bubblegum White - crisp white flowers with a pale yellow centre.
Plant these gorgeous petunias into soil or potting mix that has been improved with some Yates Dynamic Lifter Soil Improver & Plant Fertiliser and once the plants are established, feed each week with Yates Thrive Roses & Flowers Liquid Plant Food. It's rich in potassium to promote lots of blooms.
Happitunias are easy to maintain. Prune them back every few months which removes the spent flowers and encourages fresh new growth and more flowers.
Source: Angie Thomas, www.yates.com.au
Poetry in nature
Whenever it rains, I feel so free
Free as a bird, rain is my life
Washing away my troubles
Quenching my sun baked soul
While others rush for cover
I stroll among the empty streets
The rain dancing upon my lips
Looking up at the gray clouds
I open my mouth to catch the rain
Laughing at the silliness of it
Whenever I am sad
The rain hides my tears,
And soothes me with
The fresh clean air
The soft pitter-patter on my window
Lulls me to sleep as it sings its lullaby
I let out a sigh
As I wave goodbye
To the departing clouds
The sun shining through
Until next time rain
For now I bid thee
Adieu
Source: Brian Tang, www.poetryinnature.com