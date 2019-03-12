Confusion over Anglican diocese's commitment to redress

PEOPLE who suffered abuse at Lismore's North Coast Children's Home are still waiting to find out if the organisation taking responsibility for redress claims will in fact join the National Redress Scheme.

Last week the Anglican Diocese of Grafton confirmed it would be responsible for any claims related to the children's home, because the home no longer exists as a legal entity.

But despite those assurances from the Diocese, the Department of Social Services (the organisation that administers the National Redress Scheme) denied that it had joined the scheme.

"The Anglican Diocese of Grafton have not yet joined the National Redress Scheme and therefore should be listed until they are formally participating in the Scheme," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"The list of non-participating institutions notes that the Anglican Diocese of Grafton is intending to join and expect to join first quarter of 2019.

"The National Redress Scheme is working with many institutions on the steps to join the Scheme.

"To join, institutions must demonstrate their capacity to pay redress, demonstrate how they will provide a meaningful direct personal response, provide details of current and historic institutional information, complete relevant training and sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Social Services."

Last Friday, the Anglican Diocese of Grafton released a statement to say it had been accepted as part of the National Redress Scheme.

"The National Redress Scheme has been advised that Anglican Diocese of Grafton will be the institution responsible for claims against the North Coast Children's Home," the statement said.

"Diocesan involvement in the scheme relates to a historical association with the North Coast Children's Home, Lismore, a defunct organisation of the Diocese."

The department spokeswoman said the North Coast Children's Home was listed on the National Redress Scheme website because it was identified by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse as an institution where child sexual abuse occurred, but is an institution that has not yet joined the Scheme.

"In situations where an institution responsible for child sexual abuse has changed ownership, changed name or no longer exists, the Scheme Operator will seek to identify an existing related institution that would be prepared to take responsibility for redress claims relevant to the now-defunct institution."

The Anglican Diocese of Grafton has been contacted for comment.