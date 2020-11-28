Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Shire Council have considered renaming Granuaille Crescent, Bangalow after NSW Ambulance raised safety concerns about the name.
Byron Shire Council have considered renaming Granuaille Crescent, Bangalow after NSW Ambulance raised safety concerns about the name.
News

Confusing road name an ‘accident waiting to happen’

Liana Boss
28th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN you need to call Triple 0 for an emergency at your home, you want to have confidence emergency services can find you.

But this hasn’t been the case for residents of Granuaille Crescent in Bangalow.

Resident Max Campbell urged councillors to rename the road in question, Granuaille Crescent, when he addressed Byron Shire Council’s ordinary meeting on Thursday.

He was speaking to a motion that arose from a NSW Ambulance request for the road, to the south of Hinterland Way, to be renamed for safety reasons.

Mr Campbell said the proximity to the nearby Granuaille Rd was problematic.

“In the last five years my household has called the ambulance service three time sin the early morning,” Mr Campbell said.

“Three times, the ambulance service couldn’t find our address even though I have a well-signposted letterbox.

“They’ve gone down and woken up the other family about 500 metres down the road … and I’ve got to be out on the road waving a torch so as to find them.

“It is an accident waiting to happen.”

Google Maps has the road known as Granuaille Crescent in Bangalow listed as a disjointed extension of Pioneers Crescent.
Google Maps has the road known as Granuaille Crescent in Bangalow listed as a disjointed extension of Pioneers Crescent.

During the meeting, it became apparent Google Maps has Granuaille Crescent listed as a disjointed extension of Pioneers Crescent, which is on the opposite side of Hinterland Way, while Apple Maps has Granuaille Crescent correctly marked, although it incorrectly extends too far north.

Debate around the issue led mayor Simon Richardson to begin quoting Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

“What's in a name?,” Cr Richardson said.

“That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

He said the situation would be a “nightmare”, but changing the road’s name would not be “earth-shattering”.

“If one person has medical attention quicker … or a life is saved, let’s do it,” he said.

“I haven’t seen any real compelling reason not to.

Apple Maps has more accurately represented Granuaille Crescent in Bangalow, although it incorrectly extends onto the road known as Pioneers Crescent. Byron Shire Council has voted to rename the road from Granuaille Crescent to Satinash Crescent.
Apple Maps has more accurately represented Granuaille Crescent in Bangalow, although it incorrectly extends onto the road known as Pioneers Crescent. Byron Shire Council has voted to rename the road from Granuaille Crescent to Satinash Crescent.

“If someone decided to name my road differently I couldn’t care less.

“It is somewhat a cumbersome thing but at the same time … we’re getting a medical request from someone who’s job it is to save lives.”

The council’s staff explained there was a historical issue when they named Pioneers Crescent, creating an issue with some maps.

The name change is expected to go to the Geographical Names Board for gazettal and Granuaille Crescent, soon to be Satinash Crescent, will be formally split from Pioneers Crescent as part of that process.

bangalow byron shire council geographical names board granuaille crescent northern rivers community
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas busy for shoppers, busier for scammers

        Premium Content Christmas busy for shoppers, busier for scammers

        News Online shopping is in full swing and here is how you can protect yourself this festive season.

        Proposed Dunoon dam ‘a quarter of a billion-dollar gamble’

        Premium Content Proposed Dunoon dam ‘a quarter of a billion-dollar gamble’

        News FOUR former Rous County Councillors have voiced their opposition to a new dam...

        Helicopter transports man in induced coma after crash

        Premium Content Helicopter transports man in induced coma after crash

        News A MAN who suffered serious injuries in a car crash on Thursday evening was attended...

        Kingscliff Triathlon makes its triumphant return

        Premium Content Kingscliff Triathlon makes its triumphant return

        News HUNDREDS of athletes are set to returns to the coastal town this weekend.