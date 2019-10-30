‘Confronting’ Langer spray that shocked greats

Justin Langer has given the green light for an unfiltered documentary to go ahead. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty

Justin Langer has given the green light for an unfiltered documentary to go ahead. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty

AUSTRALIAN cricket fans will for the first time get to see an old fashioned dressing room spray when the inner world of coach Justin Langer is unmasked next year.

Langer has had a television camera crew trailing him for his first 18 months as Australian cricket coach and a six or seven-part fly-on-the-wall series will be aired next year.

Cricket Australia, who organised the project, declined to reveal their television partner on Wednesday with a spokesman saying the fine print of the deal is yet to be fully sorted.

Catch every ball of the Australia v Sri Lanka Gillette T20 International Series LIVE or On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial >

Langer has watched the early episodes and gave approval for a paint-peeling spray he dished out to his team following a loss in a 50-over game at Cardiff last year to be aired.

"I had a good strategic blow-up when we lost the game (against England) in Cardiff in England,'' Langer said of Australia's 38-run defeat in a series they lost 5-0.

"Punter (Ricky Ponting) and Gilly (Adam Gilchrist) were in the room. They looked at me after it and I could tell they were thinking "sh*t.''

Justin Langer’s spray even shocked Ricky Ponting. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty

"It was a good blow-up. We've been videoed every move for 18 months.

"The best way for me to describe it is that my third daughter Sophie is 18 and she watched the first two episodes. She loves cricket but she got a look on her face and said 'Dad, it is the first time I have ever seen you angry'.

"She said "you actually got grumpy and I have never seen you get grumpy in my whole life.' It is very confronting when you watch it.

Langer delivered the spray after an ODI loss in Cardiff. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty

"But I have come into two jobs - here and Western Australia - after it has been crisis time and I have always believed that when its like that you have to come in pretty hard and then you chill.

"Everyone keeps telling me the Australian public are going to eat it up but there are moments which are confronting.

"I have got through the first few episodes but I am really looking forward to the ones where we start winning.''