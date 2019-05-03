Confronting images highlight dangers of disease

THE latest breast cancer campaign encourages people to pick up some pink buns, whip off your tshirt and take some selfies to show your support.

The campaign is confronting, but images used in the campaign of topless breast cancer survivors covering their breasts with pink buns highlights the reality of the disease.

Rebecca, Pink Bun campaign Breast Cancer Network Australia

Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) and Bakers Delight's annual Pink Bun fundraiser launched yesterday at bakeries across the country, including Ballina.

Money raised from the sale of pink buns goes towards providing free support to all Australians affected by breast cancer.

In a fun and thought-provoking campaign, breast cancer survivors were photographed with their tee-shirts off and appear in posters in all Bakers Delight stores across the country. Each survivor holds a different shaped bun or roll over their breasts to highlight that support can come in all shapes and sizes.

The cancer network goup CEO Kirsten Pilatti said: "When you find out you have breast cancer, your whole world is turned upside down and your support network becomes really important to you. Many people have told us they were surprised and moved by the people who stepped up and provided real support. Those people who are really there for you become your 'breasties'”.

"While the posters in-store celebrate survival they also show the sometimes-confronting reality of the disease - a disease that more than 19,000 women and men will be diagnosed with this year. With the support of Bakers Delight, BCNA can continue supporting everyone affected by breast cancer from the moment their world is turned upside down,” she said.

CEO of Bakers Delight Elise Gillespie said she is very proud of the long and loyal partnership. "Best friends don't just happen overnight, we put a lot of time and energy into this campaign because we really believe in it. BCNA and Bakers Delight have been breast friends for 19 years. All Bakers Delight franchisees donate the cost of ingredients and their time baking the goods to ensure 100 per cent of Pink Bun sales go directly to BCNA”.

The Pink Bun campaign will run until May 29 in all Bakers Delight bakeries across Australia.

Until May 15, 100 per cent of the sale of Pink Fun Buns will be donated to BCNA.

From May 15 - 29 supporters looking for a healthy option can purchase six-packs of rolls and $1 will be donated to BCNA.

Everyone in the community is invited to be a "breast friend” by visiting a Bakers Delight store.

You can show your support for the campaign and call out your group of "breasties” by posting a picture with pink buns or rolls on social media using the hashtag #breastfriends.

Bakers Delight has stores at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre and Sunnyside Mall at Murwillumbah.